JOHN BRUMMETT: Judicial activism, from the right

A young Trump-appointed federal judge in Little Rock made a major play Thursday for new heights of stardom in the right-wing legal movement.

Into the pantheon of Antonin Scalia wannabes rose Lee Rudofsky, 42.

He came to Arkansas from New York to work as solicitor general for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Then he bailed for an executive job with Walmart. In mid-2019, Donald Trump nominated him for a federal district judgeship in Little Rock. He got confirmed on a party-line vote.

He's a Cornell and Harvard man of long association with the conservative Federalist Society. That group stands for moving American jurisprudence to the political and cultural right on the "originalist" argument that the U.S. Constitution is no more or no less than what the founders said when they said it. It's that the Constitution doesn't permit adaptation to new applications for changing circumstances. It's to the Constitution what religious fundamentalism is to the Bible.

So, on Thursday, Rudofsky said in his ruling that Black people in Arkansas might indeed have sustained reduced voting power in the new state House of Representatives redistricting plan from the Board of Apportionment, meaning Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

But he said he couldn't possibly even consider that issue formally. He said citizens do not have permission to go to court on that point, which was news to citizens. He declared that only the attorney general of the United States can do that, even if it is Jeff Sessions or Bill Barr.

Well, he didn't say that last part about Sessions and Barr. I added that, believing it relevant, believing it, in fact, to be an outrage. The very idea that Black people could not argue for their rights except through the discretion of those two or the likes of them ... it is an outrage.

Rudofsky ruled there was no congressional statute expressly granting such a right to citizens. Indeed, only court-established case law does that. But Rudofsky said case law didn't cut it, at least in regard to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

No judge had ever ruled such a thing before. Rudofsky cited two conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, who put out a concurring minority opinion last summer saying the aforementioned direct citizens' right--in place since the mid-1960s, affirmed by the Supreme Court in 1996 and only griped about on the right since then--is now in question in lower courts.

If we're going to start making federal district court rulings based on minority expressions of irrelevant opinion from two of nine Supreme Court justices, then Roe v. Wade should be fine based on enraged dissents from Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Rudofsky relied more on a minority concurring sentence from two Supreme Court justices than on actual Supreme Court case law.

Weakening voting rights is a prime objective of the right-wing judiciary movement. Establishing that federal law does not expressly permit citizens to bring suits under portions of the existing Voting Rights Act is an emerging goal of the movement. But it was not thought to be ripe for presumed pioneering enforcement by a lone rookie federal district judge in a lone courtroom in a lone case in one mid-sized city.

Arkansas's Black voters were just unlucky, I guess.

The attorney general's office didn't even argue for that ruling. Maybe it hadn't thought of it since Rudofsky left its employ. But it didn't need to bother as long as its former solicitor general was in the robe and perfectly willing to declare by his original concoction and without precedent what amounts to conservative judicial activism rather clearly.

Judicial activism, you understand, is only bad on the left.

The plaintiffs--the NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, represented by the ACLU--had asked Rudofsky to disqualify himself owing to his recent association with a defendant, Rutledge. He said no. He said he could be fair and would be.

In fact, he stressed chattily in his 42-page ruling that district federal district judges aren't the last word. He actually gave the Justice Department five days to bring the action before he dismisses it. But that would be acceding to the activist ruling. The ruling needs to be appealed.

The loss is to the urgency for the aggrieved. The filing period opens today for candidacies in the spring primaries. Candidates will be filing for seats in the state House of Representatives based on an apportionment map that a judge said quite possibly contained racial discrimination.

Rudofskly declared himself handcuffed on that by federal law that he just hauled off and decided to make by himself right here in river city.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



