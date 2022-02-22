Justice Department won't intercede in Arkansas redistricting case, ending effort to toss new map

The federal government won't intervene in the lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new state House of Representatives district map, effectively ending the legal challenge barring an appeal.

A filing Tuesday in federal court in Little Rock by the U.S. Department of Justice said that although the agency stands by its contention that private parties may bring discrimination claims under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 the U.S. Attorney General's office will not intervene in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment.

That statement effectively ends the lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel that challenged the new House district map approved by the Board of Apportionment, which is comprised of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

In a ruling last Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky dismissed the ACLU lawsuit — which argues Arkansas’ new state House districts violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act by diluting the Black vote in Arkansas — but he gave the U.S. attorney general five days to intervene in the case.

Rudofsky said in his ruling that evidence does exist to suggest that the new House map discriminates against Black voters, but he ruled the plaintiffs had no private right of action to bring the lawsuit because Congress had not expressly provided one in the Voting Rights Act.

"Only the Attorney General of the United States can bring a case like this one,” Rudofsky said.

Rudofsky’s ruling upends more than a half-century of precedent in which the right of private citizens to file suit over claims of Section 2 violations has been assumed in numerous cases since passage of the act in 1965.