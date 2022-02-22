Knife rights safe

For the most part I enjoy Bryan Hendricks' articles and columns in the hunting and fishing section of the ADG. I am not a hunter, but his tales of hunting jaunts in corners of Arkansas are entertaining. Sometimes he throws in opinions on various firearms. Since I am a gun collector, I find these stories interesting. His tips on where to fish, what kind of fish and what equipment to use are very instructive. He is a capable writer and covers the Arkansas hunting and fishing world in an interesting and down-to-Earth style.

However, from time to time, he ventures into quasi-politics about gun rights and the 2nd Amendment. He should stick to what he knows best and refrain from giving the NRA line on how the 2nd Amendment guarantees every citizen the right to own and carry whatever type of gun he or she fancies. I just think he's bought and drank the NRA Kool-Aid.

In Sunday's paper, Mr. Hendricks ventured forth on how the 2nd Amendment also protects our rights to own and carry knives. He writes: "The Second Amendment applies as much to knives as to firearms." He seems concerned about laws that might be aimed at restricting our right to carry knives if they are deemed dangerous to the public.

This is a huge stretch. Sure, the 2nd Amendment protects our right to have a "well-regulated" militia, and in that context states that the people shall have the right to "keep and bear arms." Nothing about knives is mentioned.

In fact, Arkansas has some of the most liberal knife laws in the nation. There is no restriction on the length of a blade, nor is there any law against concealment or open carry. So I can strap on a 10-inch blade Bowie knife and walk down the streets all day long. I can also carry a spring-loaded (switchblade) knife in my pocket without fear or arrest or citation, so long as I do not demonstrate intent to harm someone.

I am not sure what prompted Mr. Hendricks to wander down this particular lane of claptrap, but I wish he would stick to what he knows best: Game and Fish regulations and hunting and fishing. Perhaps, in some corner of our wonderful country, legislators are seeking to write punitive laws that might hinder a person's right to carry a knife. But this is not an issue that should concern his readers in Arkansas.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

Help still needed

Kudos to Bank of America Arkansas for their efforts to fight food insecurity, but what is really needed for long-term impact is for Congress to extend the child tax credit. Since the credit was allowed to expire, many millions of children have fallen back into poverty. Food insecurity should not be a partisan issue, but alas, Senator Joe Manchin and the GOP have made it thus. It's shameful and counterproductive for the future health and educational capability of our citizens.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

There's a word for it

So the change of one word apparently invalidates the baptism of untold numbers of members of the Catholic church. I have one word for that. Insane.

MARY N. WATERS

Little Rock