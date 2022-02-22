Liberty’s McGhee breaks down UCA

Liberty;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

McDowell;35;4-8;2-2;0-5;1;1;14

Rode;31;6-7;1-1;0-6;2;8;13

Robinson;33;3-5;0-0;1-3;2;3;6

McGhee;33;12-27;4-5;0-7;1;4;34

Venzant;13;0-0;0-0;0-2;2;0;0

Preston;7;2-4;0-0;3-4;0;0;4

Peebles;12;2-3;0-0;0-3;0;1;4

Warfield;25;3-3;0-0;0-2;0;0;6

Abii;8;1-2;0-0;0-2;2;2;2

Moore;2;1-1;0-0;0-0;0;0;2

Burggraf;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Jackson;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;0-4;;;

Totals;200;34-60;7-8;4-38;10;19;85

PCT — FG 56.7, FT 87.5. 3-PT — 10-24. 41.7 (McGhee 6-16, McDowell 4-7, Rode 0-1). BL — 4 (Robinson 2). TO — 15 (McGhee 3). ST — 9 (McDowell 4).

Central Arkansas;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Kayouloud;33;5-9;0-0;1-6;1;1;12

Chatham;35;8-12;0-0;0-5;2;0;16

Klintman;10;0-0;0-0;0-0;0-1;0;1;0

Cooper;39;6-13;1-1;0-2;2;3;17

Hunter;33;3-13;6-6;1-4;3;8;12

Olowokere;22;2-5;0-0;0-3;1;1;5

Cato;9;0-1;1-4;0-0;0;0;1

Baker;13;0-4;3-4;0-4;3;0;3

McDaniel;5;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Shittu;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Simmons;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1-1;;;

Totals;200;24-58;11-15;3-26;12;14;66

PCT — FG 41.4, FT 73.3. 3-PT — 7-22. 31.8 (Cooper 4-9, Kayouloud 2-4, Olowokere 1-3, Chatham 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Baker 0-3). BL — 1 (McDaniel). TO — 13 (Hunter 4). ST — 9 (Chatham, Cooper, Hunter 2).

Liberty;34 51 — 85

UCA;32 34 — 66

Officials — Burdett, Shortt, Bemis

Attendance — 2,145

CONWAY -- The distance didn't seem to matter much for Liberty's Darius McGhee.

With 3:28 remaining Monday night, and McGhee's Flames leading 72-62, he pulled up from the 'S' on the "Scottie Pippen Court" printed on the Farris Center floor, a few steps from halfcourt, and splashed a three-pointer. On the following possession, he again shot from deep, this time from the 'C' on the Central Arkansas center court logo to extend Liberty's lead to 78-62.

McGhee's two threes, part of a 34-point night for the highest-scoring guard in the ASUN Conference, iced an eventual 85-66 win for visiting Liberty.

"There's not much we can do about that," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said of McGhee's deep threes. "You know, if a guy can shoot like that, there's not a whole lot we can do."

McGhee's 34 points accounted for 40% of Liberty's (20-9, 11-3 ASUN) scoring, and followed a 39-point performance in an 88-82 win against Stetson on Saturday. His 34 points were his fourth-highest scoring mark all season.

"In my mind, [McGhee's] an All-American," Liberty Coach Ritchie McKay said. "People usually talk about what he does offensively from a scoring standpoint, but he can also create for others, and he played way better defensively in the second half."

The Flames had a much cleaner second half, hitting 63.3% of their shots, as opposed to 50% in the first in finishing at 56.7%. They also turned the ball over far less, recording four of their 15 turnovers in the half.

UCA (9-18, 6-8) put together an impressive first half, down 34-32 at intermission, and it "punched us in the face," McKay said, of the Bears' performance to start the second half. The Bears outscored Liberty 19-12 after halftime, eventually going up 51-46 with 16:06 remaining.

"I thought we were pretty good for about 30 minutes," Boone said. "I felt that we were toe-to-toe. Now, that last 10 minutes, they showed they are the standard in this conference, and we just couldn't finish it off."

In the final 11 minutes, UCA was outscored 23-10, shot 3 of 12 from the field and had 6 of its 13 turnovers. Collin Cooper had a team-high 17 points, leading a nucleus of double-figure scorers in Jared Chatham (16), Camren Hunter (12) and Eddy Kayouloud (12).

The Bears were again without Darious Hall, who missed his second consecutive game while dealing with a shoulder injury that occurred in the first half of UCA's 93-74 loss at North Florida on Jan. 27. Since that game, Hall has played in three contests.

Despite the loss, UCA still holds the No. 3 seed in the ASUN West Divison, meaning it's currently positioned to host an ASUN Tournament game. The top four seeds in both the ASUN's East and West divisions will host at least one home game in this year's conference tournament, which begins March 1.

Monday's crowd of 2,145 was the sixth consecutive UCA home game to see four-figure attendance. It was also the largest attendance at the Farris Center since Feb. 22, 2020, when the Bears defeated Nicholls State 84-65.