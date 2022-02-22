Links student program resumes

The International Trends and Services Facet of The Links Inc., Pine Bluff chapter, is continuing its national betterment program aimed at helping high school students reach their potential.

The purposes of the program, which is called LIFE (Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment), is to create a job pool of young students to fill occupational voids, according to a news release.

This year, 25 students at Pine Bluff High School will participate in workshops with local and nationally known presenters who will share their international experience traveling, working, understanding various cultures, and preparing for those kinds of experiences.

Sessions began Feb. 17. Other virtual workshops will be held at Pine Bluff High School at 1 p.m. Thursdays: March 3, March 17, April 7, and April 21. Presenters will be Donald Brown, Pamela Moore, Corey Doolittle, Rolanda Watley, and Romanita Hairston.

Previously, the collaboration enabled students at Watson Chapel, Dollarway, and Pine Bluff high schools to be engaged in informative workshops responding to their possible interests in preparing for international careers, learning about global jobs, and distinguishing between various cultures.

The Links Inc. is an international organization established in 1946, with a current membership of more than 16,000 professional women of color who are committed to sustaining and enriching the cultures and economic survival of citizens of Black ancestry, according to the release.

The president of the Pine Bluff chapter is Tenita Shannon-Gragg and the international facet is chaired and co-chaired by Eula Liddell and Dorothy Holt. Other members are Yvonne Blevins, Sheena Meadows, Arlene Woody, and Carolyn Blakely.