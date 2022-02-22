Local chiropractor seeks reelection in Ward 2 council race

Dr. Glen D. Brown Jr. is seeking reelection as a Ward 2 member of the Pine Bluff City Council.

Owner of Brown Chiropractic, Brown has been a local business owner for more than a decade and was elected to the city council in 2014, according to a news release.

"Since being elected to city council by the great citizens of the Ward 2, my focus has been strengthening public safety, improving our city streets and being a good steward of taxpayer dollars," he said. "Because of the tremendous support of the Ward 2 citizens, I have renewed faith of my ability to work together with Mayor (Shirley) Washington and my fellow council members to continue to improve city services for all citizens. My commitment has never been stronger."

Brown serves as chairman of the city council's Public Safety committee and also serves on the Ways and Means, Traffic & Aviation and Ordinances & Resolutions committees. In 2017, Brown was nominated by fellow council members for an appointment to the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission, which he now chairs.

"In spite of the unprecedented challenges we've faced like covid-19 and more, our city's future has never been brighter. We have made great strides towards a better Pine Bluff, a city that we can be proud of and reflect on its greatness, but there is much more work that needs to be done. I stand ready as I renew my commitment for a better Pine Bluff to the citizens that call it home. I'm running for re-election to continue that progress and keep Pine Bluff moving forward," he said.

Born and reared at Pine Bluff, Brown is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a doctor of chiropractic degree in 2005 at Sherman College of Chiropractic at Spartanburg, S.C., according to the release.

Brown is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff and a 2017 graduate of the Candidate Development Institute, hosted by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Brown also attended the 2022 Candidate Development Institute on Feb. 3. He is also a member of the Pine Bluff Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., where he is Keeper of Exchequer (treasurer) and membership intake chairman.

"I have truly enjoyed being a daily problem solver for our amazing city. It has been an honor to represent the interest of the citizens. So much so, that I still find myself as excited and enthusiastic to work for you as on Day One. I have never been prouder to call Pine Bluff my home," he said.

Brown and his wife, Kara, dean of Student Life at UAPB, share two children: Kaitlyn and Trey (Glen III).

Brown's platform focuses on public safety, economic security, and being fiscally responsible for all accounting of taxpayer dollars, while seeing Pine Bluff thrive as an active, safe and vibrant city.