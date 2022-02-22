LR police say teen was robbed, shot

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting on Baseline Road on Friday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 3400 Baseline Road at 1:13 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from police.

Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, in the street with a gunshot wound in the stomach, the report states.

A 22-year-old man told police that he and the teen were picked up by a 19-year-old woman and her sister, a minor, whose age was not specified in the report, and the suspect was in the rear hatch wearing a ski mask, according to the report.

The man and the teen were robbed at gunpoint, and the teen was shot at some point, police said. The teen was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the report.

He was listed in stable condition Monday, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Holdup, threat with brick lead to arrest

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Little Rock police after threatening to beat a convenience store clerk with a brick during a robbery Sunday, according to a police report.

Elliot Hollister was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property, fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest Sunday, according to jail records.

The clerk told police she was working at the Valero on W. 65th Street at about 8:36 am. when Hollister entered the store, the report says. She told police he went behind the counter, pulled a brick from his bag and demanded her keys.

Hollister then grabbed her by her shirt and demanded she open the register. He swung the brick in her direction without hitting her as she struggled to get the register open, she told police.

About $150 was stolen from the register.

Officers were able to track the suspect to the nearby Magnuson Hotel where he fled from officers to a room he was staying in, according to the report. Once inside he was found holding a brick in a defensive stance, did not obey commands but eventually complied once tasers were drawn.