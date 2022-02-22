Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Rogers

ROGERS -- An officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon at Souls Harbor NWA resulted in one man being transported to the hospital, according to police spokesman Keith Foster.

The man's condition was not immediately available.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., two Rogers police officers responded to Souls Harbor at 1206 N. Second St. on a report of a man experiencing mental health issues, Foster said.

When officers arrived to render aid, the man, who was armed, charged at the officers, Foster said. One officer fired his gun and struck the man. Officers rendered first aid until Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Mercy Hospital, he said.

Per policy, the Arkansas State Police will be investigating the incident.

Souls Harbor describes itself as a "transitional community and substance abuse clinic for men in recovery that provides a pathway to self-sufficiency by offering grace and guidance," according to its website.