Arkansas State Police: Man was armed with knives when he was shot and killed by Rogers officer

ROGERS -- A man with two knives was shot and killed Monday after charging at a Rogers police officer, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

David Liles, 54, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot at Souls Harbor in Rogers, according to the news release.

Two police officers went at 2:15 p.m. to Souls Harbor at 1206 N. Second St. where staff at the substance abuse treatment facility reported Liles were armed with a weapon, according to the release.

One of the officers found Liles between two buildings, and witnesses said Liles was holding knives, according to the release. Liles ran toward the officer who then shot Liles, according to the release.

Special agents with the state police are investigating the use of deadly force by the officer, according to the release.

Liles' body and other evidence are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis.

The state police's criminal investigation division will prepare an investigative case file that will be presented to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith. Smith will decide whether the use of deadly force by the officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.