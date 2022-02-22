MLK event honors UAPB graduate

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission presented community service awards to several recipients during its Black History Month event Thursday at Mosaic Templars Cultural Ballroom in Little Rock.

Jason McGehee, a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a graduate of Arkansas State University-Beebe, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and currently a doctoral candidate in higher education at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., was awarded the MLK Community Advocacy Award.

In January 2011, McGehee was appointed to work for Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. He currently serves as district director for U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, in Arkansas' Fourth Congressional District, where he manages the day-to-day operations of four district offices that serve 33 Arkansas counties. McGehee has been in public service for nearly two decades, working at the city, county, state and federal government levels.

McGehee is a 2020 graduate of the Mid-South Basic Economic Development Course and recently completed a certificate in "Authentic Leadership" from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

McGehee is a UAPB National Alumni Association silver lifetime member, and he said he is passionate about improving scholarship opportunities for students attending Arkansas' Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

To date, McGehee said, 10 students have received scholarships to attend in-state HBCUs from his work

For eight years, McGehee has served on the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce Metro Partnership board. He is also a statewide board member of "The Call," which mobilizes local churches to serve local children and youth placed in foster care.

McGehee is a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXVII, Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy 2013-2014, and the U.S. Department of Justice FBI Citizens' Academy, and Leadership Arkansas Class XIII.

McGehee is a steward at Historic Visitors Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Hot Springs.

Other recipients during the Black History Month event included coaches Oliver Elders and Ed Johnson.

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission said those individuals have mentored several young people who have gone on to do great things.

"It is important to recognize these mentors because they help to steer young people in the right direction," said Scarbrough. "Many of the students go on to become productive members of their communities, many return to their communities to become mentors. This helps to curb violence."

Entertainment and commemorative performances were provided by the Rev. Rickey Lattimore as "Frederick Douglass," poet Drekkia Writes, singer Amanda Katrice, and youth speaker Kendall Dobbins.

Rhythm and blues sensation, CASE and Slim from group 112 made a special guest appearance performing some of their greatest hits. A homebuyers educational workshop was also held with soul food catered by McCoy Catering and Sunflower Gardens Community Development.