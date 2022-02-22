More winter weather expected in area

More winter weather is coming to the area this week, but weather officials are still waiting to predict in what form it will fall.

A weather briefing from Ray Sondag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., that was sent to Benton County officials Monday morning described a fluid situation.

There is 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon today. It will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny with temperatures falling to around 36 by 4 p.m. Tonight will be clear with a low 0f 19, according to the weather service.

Benton County Road Department crews will pretreat roads with salt brine when the rain stops ahead of what may happen Wednesday and Thursday, said Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services.

Wednesday and Thursday have the potential for a couple of rounds of wintry weather, Sondag said. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Benton and Washington counties are part of the watch area, according to the weather service.

All forms of winter weather will be possible, Sondag said. This includes freezing rain, sleet and snow.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of sleet before noon, then freezing rain and sleet with a high near 31. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Sleet is likely before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 60% Wednesday night, according to the weather service.

Thursday calls for freezing rain before noon, then freezing rain and sleet with a high near 30. The chance of precipitation is 90%. On Thursday night, there is a 20% chance of snow before midnight with a low around 12, according to the weather service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 on Friday.

"It is still too early to pinpoint precipitation types and amounts," Sondag said. "However, all indications are that this event could have significant impacts on area travel and could possibly cause power interruptions to areas that see the heaviest amounts of ice accumulations."

"While the forecast will continue to be refined with time, confidence is increasing that this could be a significant event for portions of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas."