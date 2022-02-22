Music lineup set for Beale Street Music Festival





MEMPHIS — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

The music festival is set for April 29 through May 1. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is usually held at Tom Lee Park, located along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. It has been moved this year to The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park because of construction taking place at Tom Lee Park, a news release said.

The festival is part of the monthlong Memphis in May tourist event.

Also scheduled to appear are Stone Temple Pilots, Moneybagg Yo, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Grace Potter, Weezer and Da Baby.

The full lineup can be seen at the Memphis in May website.



