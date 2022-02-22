PODCASTING: ‘Some of My Best Friends Are...’ — popular podcast about race keeps its cool while talking about hot topics





CHICAGO — This is a story about a podcast in which two old friends rarely disagree, always get along, and though they are discussing race and social justice and the sorry state of the world, voices remain low, tones remain civil and conversation always seems thoughtful.

Basically, Man Bites Dog these days.

In fact, they stay so reasoned, casual and frank — so relaxed on issues that fill heated city council meetings and TikTok posts in 2022 — you can imagine their podcast driving certain listeners nuts. It's called "Some of My Best Friends Are ...," and that title itself is a provocation, a play on the hoariest of racial bona fides, the sort of shallow social assumptions that tend to characterize the way we tiptoe around race. It's a clever title. They are best friends. Exactly the sorts to never fall back on, "Some of my friends are ..."

Khalil Gibran Muhammad is best known as a Harvard-based authority on race and inequality; Ben Austen made his name writing about the legacy of race and discrimination in Chicago. Their reputations precede them. In September, after a year of development by Malcolm Gladwell's Pushkin Industries production company, "Some of My Best Friends Are ..." launched, and on just the fourth episode, Muhammad played a recording that was left on his voicemail about a TV appearance he had recently made. The listener had a proposition: He suggested that Muhammad fly to a midway point in the United States, and once there, Muhammad could call the man a racist to his face.

The thing is, and maybe this is naive, if they had flown across the country and met? I bet that guy would have been charmed. I bet he would recognize their common ground.

Thirty-five years or so ago, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, short, thin, a little nerdy, deeply into making money, playing tennis with best friend Ben Austen when he wasn't working as the teenage bookkeeper for a Hyde Park computer store, was not particularly political. Nor was he especially woke. His father, Ozier Muhammad, was a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Newsday, living in New York, one of the leading journalists on the famine in Ethiopia. His mother, Kimberly Muhammad, had been the director of special projects for Chicago Public Schools. His great-grandfather, Elijah Muhammad, who had died a decade earlier, was the fabled, longtime leader of the Nation of Islam.

Muhammad came of age during the Reagan Revolution, yet social justice didn't register very loudly. He was in high school, he explains. Still, years later, memories would filter through: Visiting his father in New York and hearing crack vials snap beneath their feet on the sidewalk. Being stopped after curfew by Chicago police and patted down; all of the friends with him would be white, but only Muhammad, who is Black, would be searched.

"I'm telling you this because, in hindsight," he says, "what I didn't understand, what didn't make sense to me then, was a huge part of what was happening in this country."

Ben Austen wasn't exactly woke, either.

He uses that word, "woke," self-consciously, with air quotes, dating himself. He's 50 now; Khalil is 49. They spent most of high school together. Classmates and friends from their Kenwood High School days still remember them being inseparable, as fixtures of 1980s Hyde Park. Austen was preppy and tall, with lots of girlfriends. He grew up in the Jackson Park Highlands of South Shore; he was neighbors with Jesse Jackson. His parents were active in Harold Washington's mayoral run. During a Chicago Public Schools teacher strike, his father, Ralph Austen, a professor of African history at the University of Chicago, had Ben and Khalil read a book about World War II and then write him a report; he was not about to watch them waste time. And yet, they remained apolitical. Austen said, "Even later, I remember seeing 'Malcolm X,' the actor playing Khalil's great-grandfather looked like Khalil, there's this surge of Black consciousness happening, but we didn't talk about it."

Soon enough, they would leave Hyde Park for college and fall into more predictable circles. Austen's friends would be white, Muhammad's friends would be Black. They grew apart. They sound sincerely hurt when they recall this, all that lost time. In high school, "Ben would be at family gatherings, at holidays, backyard BBQs," Muhammad remembers. "Everyone would be Black but Ben, and maybe my mother's friend Martha."

TWO LEADING VOICES

As they got older, as they became two of the leading voices on race and social justice in the country, they would think about Hyde Park and realize how rare their friendship was.

A few decades later, last fall, during a single November day in their old neighborhood, a university student was shot to death in a robbery. Around the same time, during the lunch hour, someone began firing from a car in downtown Hyde Park, at 53rd and Harper (no one was killed). Earlier that morning, a man was stabbed to death in a fight. Hyde Park — which likes to imagine itself relatively safe, as the steadfast, academic, progressive bubble within a vast and segregated metropolis — shuddered.

So, about a week later, as they had been doing for months, Muhammad and Austen recorded a new episode of "Some of My Best Friends Are ...." As they taped, the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced. On that episode, you can hear a confluence of anger and fear. Austen — a journalist, a contributor to the New York Times Magazine and author of the acclaimed "High-Rise: Cabrini-Green and the Fate of American Public Housing" — still lives in Hyde Park, a short walk from 53rd Street. Muhammad — a professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard's Kennedy School, director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project, former director of Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, board member of New York's Museum of Modern Art, and sought-after corporate lecturer on structural racism — lives now in the upscale suburb of South Orange, N.J.

DIDN'T FEEL SAFE

A few months earlier he moved his mother out of Chicago, to live with him in New Jersey, partly so that she could be closer to her grandchildren, but also, she mentioned to her son that she had bought a gun. She didn't feel safe in Chicago anymore. He asked her to please take the gun back; then he moved her to New Jersey, to live with him.

He explained this on the show.

Austen sounded unsettled.

He said, as a resident, he's hearing a lot of fear. He's hearing a lot about plans to leave Chicago. "I hate hearing it. I hate it." When he hears someone is leaving, he can't help think, this ship is sinking. The more Chicagoans abandon Chicago, the worse it will get.

Muhammad said that his mother even told him, maybe Trump was right — maybe send the National Guard. You could hear the cringe in his voice. He fears overreaction, a suffocating increase of policing, the inevitable loss of privacy. They both do. Before the episode ended, Austen noted how necessary changes often appear "pie in the sky," impossible to accomplish, which gave Muhammad, as a historian, an opening: Many 20th-century reforms like Social Security were partly "a response to crime in white working-class communities, and it worked." Their point was, it's not "utopic" to expect large-scale meaningful change from a government.

Again, they agree.

"Some of My Best Friends Are ..." is sort of like this, episode after episode. They discuss race and social justice, culture and sometimes their hometown; they talk about critical race theory and prison reform and Dave Chappelle and religion. And broadly, they agree. Even by the dulcet standards of the podcasting ecosystem, there's a lack of tension and anxiety. By design. They don't debate; they discuss, joke. They sound like friends who have known each other for decades, long before they had careers. Indeed, they draw on the conversations they have all the time about race.

'I LOVE YOU'

At the end of each episode, Austen and Muhammad even say "I love you" to each other.

Which is not as contrived as it sounds.

The show began in the early days of the pandemic, with Muhammad, who was recommended to Pushkin by Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore. He was developing a documentary-style podcast anchored at a pair of high schools as they incorporated race and racism in their curriculums. "But I was told it would cost $1 million," Muhammad said. "When covid put the kibosh on it, we wanted something easier." He turned to Austen, who said, "Our conversations, in life, are naturally about this." Austen was thinking of writing a biography of Rahm Emanuel, then began a book on the contemporary history of parole. He was writing on Mount Greenwood, Laquan McDonald. "He was writing pieces on Chicago I was learning from," Muhammad said. "I was speaking nationally, and being asked about America after George Floyd, and Ben, a journalist, was closer to the action. Part of what I was learning was coming from my best friend."

Though "Some of My Best Friends Are ..." leans at times on their shared experiences in a divided country, from the first episode they also deftly poked at the disconnects and absurdities of supposedly shared experiences, starting with the unchecked assumptions that anchor generations worth of mixed-race buddy movies. They began with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in "48 Hours," then moved into "Lethal Weapon." There is a message here, they agreed, and in part, it's a misleading calculus, that just having relationships with someone of another race is enough. Which then makes white America feel good, Muhammad decided. Austen agreed: "You don't have to give up very much ... in fact, you gain a friend." Tucked in there was genuine appreciation (especially for "48 Hours"). These these things are complicated; you can love a movie without avoiding blind spots.

With each new episode, reaction came in.

They heard from listeners, they heard from journalists, and part of the time, they heard from a country, Black and white, that takes comfort in tropes and easy assumptions. Austen was accused on Twitter of being too mediocre to sit alongside Muhammad, who must have been exceptional — no less than a Harvard professor! — to even land a podcast. Muhammad was asked by interviewers to describe "a time Ben said something (expletive) and racist to me, the presumption being that we had to work through it, and I would explain, 'No, didn't happen.'" They presented themselves as friends who saw color, and who saw race, but ... well, it is possible to complete that thought without a but.

As they see it, they found their lane: Open-minded Americans eager to learn something new, Muhammad said, "but maybe too anxious to accept as a given the way Ben and I think about the world." Which is also known as, Americans who like to say they are open-minded.

MORE MURDERS ANNUALLY

At the end of the '80s, when they were in high school, there were more murders annually in Chicago, and yet Austen said, perhaps because it was Hyde Park, or because of the ignorance of youth, they didn't feel that same dread that they feel today. Amanda Williams, the acclaimed Chicago artist, a friend of Austen's who attended Lab School a few blocks away, said, "Hyde Park felt just like a bubble then. It was an era. Jordan was coming into being, Oprah was coming into being, hip hop was rising. We lived in this place where Blackness and culture was already lauded, so in a lot of ways, you felt confident. You could think, maybe the world is for me." Certainly, a mixed-race friendship like Austen and Muhammad was not unusual in Hyde Park, said Harvey. "In the context of America, yeah, it is unusual for a lot of people, but Hyde Park back then fostered some sense of independence."

Eventually they would leave, get married, build careers and new circles, have children — what happens to a lot of people — but they eventually found a way back to a meaningful friendship. The podcast means they may be closer than when they were kids. They do have tensions, "but they're more like nuanced tensions," said Cher Vincent, their producer.

"We experience the world differently," Austen said, "we just do, but in a lot of our politics and sense of community, we are aligned."

"When we disagree it's in details," Muhammad said. "But details are important, more structural. If we say, Ben's white, I'm Black, we're going to work out our differences, that doesn't advance the conversation. That doesn't take you very far. With this kind of work, the devil is in the details. We don't start with, is race relevant, but rather, how much does race matter, or how does it matter. If you start at yes, race, racism, it is relevant, then you have something."



