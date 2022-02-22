• Tracy Morgan is making Friars Club history. The native New Yorker and comic, 53, will receive The Entertainment Icon Award at the club's spring gala, the Friars Club said. Morgan, who will be the first Black entertainer to receive the award, said he's thrilled to be "following in the footsteps of greatness." "The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and comedy, two of my favorite things ... some of my biggest influences were in and out of there," said the "Saturday Night Live" veteran. "Tracy Morgan is indestructible," said fellow comedian George Lopez, who will be in attendance. "He truly is one of the last OGs [original gangsters]. We OGs can survive anything." Morgan will be lightly roasted at the event, which is set for May 26 at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Ballroom and will also pay tribute to recently deceased members Betty White and Bob Saget. The club's other entertainment icons are Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

• Alec Baldwin and his family have bought a retreat in Vermont -- a farmhouse with plenty of acreage. The historic farmhouse, built before 1800, and a guest cottage rest on "50-something acres" and the property is "just gorgeous," Faith Rhodes, principal broker and owner of Rhodes Real Estate, told the Bennington Banner. The Baldwins have ties to Vermont. Hilaria Baldwin's grandfather, David Lloyd Thomas Sr. -- who died in 2020 at age 92 -- owned a home in Arlington, the newspaper said. Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, drew media interest when they visited last fall after a gun the actor was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set in what Baldwin says was a tragic accident. The film's director was injured in the shooting. Baldwin was sued last week by Hutchins' family, who allege "callous" disregard of safety complaints on the set of the movie, "Rust." Baldwin's attorney said any claim the actor was reckless is "entirely false."