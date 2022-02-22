Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy Peacock, 44, of 4573 S. Elm St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Peacock was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Edward Zap, 38, of 205 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Zap was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Adam Duff, 34, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Duff was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Tyler Volner, 31, of 860 Sunflower St. in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Volner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Benjamin Edwards, 49, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Edwards was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Javier Castaneda-Garcia, 26, of 2161 Presley Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated robbery. Castaneda-Garcia was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Kevin Guandique, 23, of 2641 E. Kantz Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guandique was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jamon Evans, 23, of Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with rape and aggravated robbery. Evans was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Xzavien Jackson, 28, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Jackson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Sulphur Springs

• Michael Keating, 28, of 1001 S. Sixth St. in Heber Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Keating was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alvin Rector, 54, of 11101 Little Elm Road in Farmington, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Rector was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Billy Scales, 58, of 308 S. Cleveland St., Apt. 8, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and endangering the welfare of a minor. Scales was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

• David Sharpe, 31, of 3178 Dead Horse Mountain Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Sharpe was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.