NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie and striped bass are biting on the south half of the lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie can be caught with minnows or jigs 20 to 25 feet deep around brush. A jig with chartreuse in the pattern is a good color.

Striped bass are also prowling the south half of Beaver Lake, Jones said. Brood minnows are the best bait. Fish from the surface down to 30 feet. For walleye, try trolling Flicker Shad crank baits. For black bass, use jerk baits, Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods reports good crappie fishing in the White and War Eagle river arms with minnows or jigs. A few walleye have been caught in the river arms.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports good trout fishing with Power Bait and similar trout dough baits fished on light tackle. Small spoons are working well. Deep holes are the best spots to fish.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings and cold days creating high water and fast flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting fair on hair jigs eight to 10 feet deep over water that's 25 feet deep. Hair jigs have better action in cold water than soft-plastic tube jigs, he said. Black bass fishing is fair with Ned rigs. Bass are averaging 14 to 15 inches long.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass fishing is good with jerk baits, Alabama rigs and spinner baits. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep near the old White River bridge.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports fair black bass fishing with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs. Lake Windsor is a good lake for bass fishing. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting well on Power Bait or spoons. Best numbers are coming on Power Bait.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with Ned rigs, plastic worms or hard-bodied swim baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jerk baits. Go for crappie with small jigs 20 feet deep.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for black bass at Lake Tenkiller with crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits or Alabama rigs in creek arms 15 to 20 feet deep around shad. Locate shad with a depth finder and work a lure through the school.

Try crawdad-colored crank baits where steep shorelines transition from gravel to rock. Work a jerk bait around submerged cedar trees or ledge banks with brush.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff