NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers head to Big Sugar

Hill and Dale Hiking Club will hike March 2 along the Chinquapin Trail at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. The hike is 3.5 miles.

Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. The trailhead is 6.5 miles east of Pineville on Big Sugar Creek Road. Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, or munster@olemac.net. For club information visit www.bvhikingclub.com

Garden hosts plant programs

Fundraiser programs about native plants will be presented at Compton Gardens, one block north of downtown Bentonville. A bird identification program for children will be March 19. Cost is $10 per person per program.

The first program March 5 will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Eric Fuselier of the Arkansas Native Plant Society. At 2 p.m. March 5, a program on native plant gardening and landscaping for beginners will be presented.

Ozark native plants for residential landscapes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12. Native plants for pollinator gardens will be from 2 to 3 p.m. March 12.

A bird identification program for children is set for 10 a.m. March 19.

Help needed for campsite work

Pack Rat Outdoor Center and the Ozark Highlands Trail Association will hold two campsite remediation days along the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Five volunteers are needed to work March 5 near mile marker 50. Ten volunteers are needed to work March 12 between mile markers 69-72.

Volunteers should register at packratoc.com. Once signed up, they will receive information on where and what time to meet and other details. Work involves dismantling fire rings, clearing space for new campsites and erecting signs. All tools are provided. Volunteers receive a T-shirt and water bottle.

Shoot kicks off 3-D season

Cherokee Bowhunters Archery Club will hold its first 3-D tournament of the season March 5 near Neosho, Mo. Entry fee for nonmembers is $12. Contestants may start shooting the 30-target course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The shoot is at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range. For directions and other details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-439-7054.

Range offers archery camp

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will host a youth archery camp March 21-24 for ages 12-17. Registration ends on March 9. Cost is $60 per day or $250 for the whole camp.

Campers will learn good shooting form, safety, and hone skills with archery games, team building and critical thinking activities. To register call 479-250-9814 or email programs@peel.compton.org.

Event tests outdoor skills

Registration is open for the Pack Rat Outdoor Center's Brewha Bushwack outdoor skills event set for April 9 along the Mulberry River at Byrd's Adventure Center.

Teams of three to four people navigate various skills stations, which include paddling a canoe, identifying animal tracks, building a fire and shooting a traditional bow and arrow.

To register and see more information visit www.brewhabushwhack.com

Corps hiring park attendants

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, lucas.p.wicker@usace.army.mil.

Shirts celebrate Buffalo River

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners, which supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/