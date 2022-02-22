Off the Wire

TENNIS

Djokovic wins first match

Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships on Monday. Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated. The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he's won five times. Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn't convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second. Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours.

SOCCER

More treatment for Pele

Pele has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection. The 81-year-old Pele went in on Feb. 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection, Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Monday. Pele has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered. He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since. Pele had been recovering at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health. Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.

FOOTBALL

Vikings add coaches

Wes Phillips will follow Kevin O'Connell to Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and serve as offensive coordinator for the Vikings. Phillips was one of five more assistants for O'Connell's staff finalized by the team on Monday, along with special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica and outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Mike Smith. O'Connell was hired as head coach of the Vikings last week. Phillips is the son of Wade Phillips and the grandson of Bum Phillips, both former NFL head coaches. Wes Phillips was the tight ends coach for the Rams for the last three years and added the passing game coordinator title in 2021. He has coached in the league for 16 seasons. Daniels was the assistant special teams coach for the Dallas Cowboys the last two years. He played in the NFL for four seasons as a safety for three different teams. Jones returns to the same role he had for the Vikings in 2020 after one year as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at LSU.

Georgia assistant steps down

Matt Luke resigned Monday as Georgia's associate head coach and offensive line assistant, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. The 45-year-old Luke is a former head coach at Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons working for Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980. "After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family," Luke said in a statement. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget." Luke has coached for the past 23 years, including four stints at Ole Miss, his alma mater. He was the school's head coach from 2017-19, where he compiled a record of 15-21 before his firing. Luke also coached at Murray State, Tennessee and Duke before joining Smart's staff in 2020.

Texans expand staff

The Houston Texans on Monday announced more coaching additions under new Coach Lovie Smith. The Texans previously said that Pep Hamilton would be promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and that Frank Ross would remain the special teams coordinator. New additions to the staff include tight ends coach Tim Berbenich, who spent last season as a running backs coach for the Raiders and offensive line coach George Warhop, who had the same job in Jacksonville for the past three seasons. Jacques Cesaire takes over as defensive line coach after spending the past two seasons as assistant defensive line coach for the Bills. Ted White is the team's new quarterbacks coach and Joe Danna will coach safeties. Ben Bolling and Dele Harding have been added to the staff as defensive assistants and Robbie Picazo joins the team as an offensive assistant.