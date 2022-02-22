OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks close on a 28-14 run for 82-74 win over Gators

It seemed like a sound strategy.

With 7:57 to play, Florida took a 60-54 lead on a three-point play by Colin Castleton that left Jaylin Williams with his fourth foul.

The Gators focused on going inside and attacking Williams and the glass, but Williams didn’t foul again as the Arkansas defense sagged in to help, Castleton got only two more field goals and the Hogs outscored Florida 28-14 down the stretch to win in Gainesville 82-74.

As usual it was a game of runs and in the end the Razorbacks were sprinting and the Gators were all in and all out on the inside out attack.

Arkansas had five players score in double figures, led by JD Notae with 22.

In a showdown between the Jacksonville natives Devo Davis scored 19 off the bench for the Hogs and Tyree Appleby had 10 for the Gators.

The Razorbacks now stand 22-2 and 11-4 in SEC play.

They return to Bud Walton this Saturday to face Kentucky who is in second play and ranked No. 3 in the nation in the NCAA NET rankings. Arkansas went into the game ranked No. 23, but Florida was their fourth Quad 1 win of the season.