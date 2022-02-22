100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1922

ROGERS -- It was estimated that 2,500 people attended the motor show here Saturday afternoon and night by the McNeil Auto Company. Many were here from Siloam Springs, Fayetteville, Eureka, Bentonville, Centerton and points in Missouri. It was the largest crowd that has been in Rogers for many months. The show was held to dedicate the new quarters of the McNeil Company, in one of the finest automobile showrooms in northwest Arkansas.

50 years ago

Feb. 22, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- All was reported quiet at Pine Bluff Sunday night, the first night the racially tense town was not under curfew during the weekend. Police Capt. B. C. West said Monday that another curfew was not anticipated if the situation remained calm. Mayor Auston Franks ordered a curfew Friday and Saturday nights after scattered firebombing attempts were reported. Arkansas AM and N college students held a demonstration Thursday in support of an economic boycott of city businesses and to protest the merger of AM and N with the University of Arkansas.

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- A committee of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority on Friday recommended an Oklahoma engineering firm to design a $12 million, 140,000-square-foot hangar and office facility at the new airport. The hangar will house Ozark Aircraft Systems, a new Arkansas aircraft modification business if financing is arranged. Authority officials plan to issue bonds backed by the company's lease revenues to build the massive hangar. The authority's committee recommended Frankfurt-Short-Bruza of Oklahoma City for the work. Authority officials will negotiate with that firm to determine the fee and scope of services, said Scott Van Laningham, an authority spokesman. ... Ozark Aircraft Systems is operating in conjunction with the University of Arkansas' Genesis Technology Incubator program.

10 years ago

Feb. 22, 2012

• The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission approved the allocation of about $57,200 to a private parking supplies company at its meeting Tuesday. The city awarded a contract for parking services to Parkeon Inc. after putting out a request for proposals in November. The pay stations will be installed between the Clinton Presidential Center and Cumberland Street for on-street parking on President Clinton Avenue only. Commission and city officials said it should take 30 days to six weeks for the installation to be finished and after that, about 108 free parking spaces will no longer exist. ... The city said by agreement that it will spend the money from the new stations on safety, cleanup and capital improvements specifically in the River Market District.