Forecasters: Arkansas storms to bring chance for flooding, hail and strong winds

Several storm systems are expected to bring a chance for further severe weather across much of northeastern Arkansas on Tuesday, forecasters said. The storms are also predicted to bring additional heavy rainfall to wide portions of the state through Thursday and a chance for significant ice in some areas.

The first system will move across the state Tuesday afternoon, bringing threats for hail as large as a quarter, winds up to 60 mph and a very low chance for isolated tornadoes, the briefing states. Roughly the northeast quarter of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather, while much of the rest of the state is at a marginal risk, forecasters said.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of north Arkansas, according to a Tuesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

As much as 4 additional inches of rain could fall over the northeast corner of the state through Thursday night, while other areas are expected to get up to 2 inches, according to the briefing.

Portions of northern Arkansas may see flash flooding, as well as additional river flooding along the Black, Cache and lower White rivers, forecasters say.

Winter weather is possible in northern Arkansas from Wednesday through Friday as colder air moves in behind the cold front, forecasters say. The main concern as of Tuesday morning is freezing rain, leading to ice accumulation of greater than a quarter of an inch, with areas of higher terrain likely to see greater accumulation amounts, according to the briefing. Forecasters said a winter storm watch is in effect for much of north Arkansas through Thursday afternoon.

Ice may result in travel impacts and power outages, according to the briefing.











