Razorbacks win at Florida for first time in 27 years

Arkansas kept pace in the SEC race with a win at Florida on Tuesday.

The No. 18 Razorbacks defeated the Gators 82-74 for their 12th win in 13 games.

Arkansas (22-6, 11-4 SEC) remained in a third-place tie with Tennessee in the conference standings ahead of a home game against second-place Kentucky on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas won its first game at the Gators’ O’Connell Center since 1995. The Razorbacks had lost 14 consecutive games at Florida.

JD Notae scored 22 points and was key in the closing minutes to lead Arkansas. After Florida pulled within 72-71 on Colin Castleton’s layup with 1:26 remaining, Notae scored five consecutive points for the Razorbacks.

Notae hit a three-pointer with 1:05 to play to put Arkansas ahead 75-71. He hit two free throws with 40 remaining to give the Razorbacks a 77-71 lead.

Davonte Davis added 19 points and Jaylin Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds despite battling foul trouble in the second half. Williams picked up his fourth personal foul with 7:57 remaining, but remained in the game and made several key plays down the stretch.

When Williams was out, Florida attacked Arkansas in the post with the 6-11 Castleton, who scored a career-high 29 points. Tyree Appleby, a senior guard who was a high school teammate of Davis’ at Jacksonville, near Little Rock, scored 19 points for the Gators (17-11, 7-8).

Florida hit six three-pointers in the first half and led by as many as eight points early before the Razorbacks battled back. Arkansas led 37-34 at halftime.

The Razorbacks made 29 of 63 shots (46%), including 7 of 18 (38.9%) from beyond the arc. Arkansas made 17 of 20 free throws.

Notae was 6 of 7 at the line and Au’Diese Toney was 6 of 6. Toney scored 12 points after struggling offensively in the Razorbacks’ recent games. Stanley Umude added 11 points for Arkansas.

Florida made 26 of 58 (44.8%) of its shots and 8 of 25 (32%) from three-point range.

The Razorbacks out-rebounded the Gators 39-31, including 12-8 on the offensive glass. Arkansas scored 16 second-chance points.

The win at Florida was a Quadrant 1 victory for the Razorbacks, which will bolster their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas’ remaining three games are also Quad 1 opportunities .

Arkansas’ game against No. 6 Kentucky is scheduled to tip off Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.