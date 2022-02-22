Redistricting, departures lead to rush into Northwest Arkansas’ delegation

New district boundaries, retirements and bids for higher office have left a political vacuum in Northwest Arkansas' legislative delegation of at least 11 open seats out of 24.

Northwest Arkansas' "corner caucus" will grow once that vacuum fills, thanks to population shifts and the greater representation that growth brings with it.

Candidate filing to fill the void starts today.

Benton and Washington counties between them gained a new state Senate seat and three House seats from the redrawing of legislative boundaries last year. The state redrew those boundaries after the U.S. census of 2020 to equalize populations.

"When I ran in 2012, it was after the last time we had redistricting and there wasn't nearly the kind of change we're seeing now," said Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette.

Hendren decided against running for reelection and helped found Common Ground Arkansas, a nonprofit group that seeks to reduce partisan tension in the Legislature by focusing on shared interests.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for voters to have a say in making adjustments in the Legislature if they want to make them," he said.

As for the Northwest delegation, Hendren said Senate vacancies have experienced House candidates running for those seats. Enough experienced lawmakers will stay to help new members when the next legislative session starts. He mentioned Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, is not only running for reelection, but also declared his intention to run for Senate president.

Three of the region's five senators announced they won't run for reelection: Hendren; Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers; and Lance Eads, R-Springdale.

Eads resigned in October to take a job with a lobbying firm, triggering a Feb. 8 special election to replace him for the remainder of his term. That term expires in January. Newly sworn-in Sen. Colby Fulfer, R-Springdale, won that special election. He has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection.

At least two others announced bids for the Republican primary Fulfer is eligible for, Senate District 31. One Democrat has announced. So the area that is now District 31 could have three different state senators within 15 months.

The vacuum in the Senate pulled in four sitting Northwest Arkansas House members. Announced bids to fill those open Senate seats include Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, running in Hendren's district; Josh Bryant, R-Rogers, running to replace Bledsoe; Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, to replace Fulfer and Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, running for the new Senate seat in Benton County. McKenzie, Penzo and Dotson all face announced primary opposition whether Fulfer decides to run or not.

Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, announced she will not run for reelection. The most controversial boundary change in redistricting, judging by public comments submitted to the state, split her downtown Springdale district and put much of the district where she lives now in Benton County.

Those five would-be House incumbents leave behind open House seats. This makes the tally so far: three new Northwest Arkansas House seats created by redistricting, four more House seats vacated by Senate hopefuls, one House seat with its incumbent dropping out, a new Senate seat, two wide-open Senate seats and one Senate seat that may or may not have an incumbent.

There's more.

Rep. Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg, represents a district stretching into Washington County, but based mainly in Crawford County. Those boundaries drastically changed in redistricting, losing most of the Crawford County portion. Coleman decided against running for reelection. Both announced candidates for this now-open seat live in Washington County.

Benton and Washington counties combined have 13 House members who live in one of those counties. This will rise to at least 16 and likely 17 if a Washington County resident replaces Coleman.

The "corner caucus" in the Senate will definitely rise from five -- Hendren, Bledsoe, Fulfer, Hester and Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville -- to six with the addition of the new Senate district in Benton County. A Washington County resident also could run for Senate District 29, which includes much of Crawford County but extends as far north as Goshen in Washington County.

There are 100 House members and 35 Senate members. Therefore, one-sixth of the state Legislature will live in Benton or Washington county when the next regular session convenes in January.