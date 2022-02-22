Referendum to help library on Little Rock agenda

A special tax election for the Central Arkansas Library System will be held May 24 if members of the Little Rock Board of Directors give approval for the referendum during the city board’s March 1 meeting.

The city board’s agenda for March 1 includes a proposed ordinance calling the special election at the behest of the library system. The referendum would coincide with the May 24 preferential primary election.

Board members of the Central Arkansas Library System on Jan. 27 voted to pursue the referendum.

The library system’s referendum has twin objectives. Nevertheless, voters will be presented with a single for-or-against ballot question, according to the draft city ordinance that would call the election.

Library officials want to reduce by 0.5 mill the property tax rate in Little Rock that supports capital improvements for the regional library system. Each mill is equivalent to the dollar amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Executive Director Nate Coulter has said the reduction in the capital-improvement rate would make good on a pledge to voters during the library system’s tax referendum in November, in which Little Rock residents voted to increase the operational millage rate in the city by an identical amount — from 3.3 to 3.8 mills.

According to the ordinance’s language, the current rate of 1.8 mills, which consists of two separate 0.9 mills, would drop to 1.3 mills if voters give approval May 24.

Additionally, the library system wants to fund some capital improvements by extending debt payments via a bond issue that would refinance existing debt.

The ordinance on the city board’s agenda says the aggregate principal amount of the bond issue will not exceed $42 million.

In a written report for last month’s library system board meeting, Coulter suggested the reissued bonds would generate some money for improvements, including renovations to the Main Library such as a remodeled entrance and first floor.

As a result of the 30 Crossing highway project, the entry and exit ramps close to the Main Library have been removed, clearing the way for green space of about 15 acres that is expected to extend from Cumberland Street to the Clinton Presidential Center, Coulter explained last month.

The Main Library would sit at one end of the green space, he wrote.

During the Jan. 27 meeting, Coulter was unable to say precisely how long the extension of the bond-indebtedness would last if voters give approval.

He told board members it depends on how quickly the money comes in. A time frame would not get outlined in the resolution seeking a special election, he said.

However, Coulter said he had been told it would be roughly two years.

A separate special election to renew a capital-improvement millage for the city of Little Rock may be on the horizon, too. City Manager Bruce Moore told city board members at a meeting earlier this month that officials would seek their input soon.

An election ordinance would have to be provided to the county clerk by mid-May in order to hold an Aug. 9 election, Moore indicated.





























