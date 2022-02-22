Rogers state of the city address focuses on growth, progress

ROGERS -- As the city navigates the covid-19 pandemic, growth and development continue to be strong, Mayor Greg Hines said Tuesday during his annual state of the city address.

His 20-minute presentation before the City Council meeting also highlighted the accomplishments of each of the city's departments.

Hines said Rogers has been proactive throughout the pandemic, adding that he is proud of city staff for shifting to use technology and changing policies to continue work. The city never fully closed city hall or other essential services, he said.

The city partnered with Community Clinic to host 16 mobile covid-19 clinics and provided $70,000 in American Rescue Act Funds to the Northwest Arkansas Council to support regional vaccine efforts, he said.

"Please be vigilant, get vaccinated, wear your mask and socially distance so we can all move forward," Hines said.

Hines shared markers of economic development and growth during his presentation. Over the past decade, Rogers' population has increased by 20% to just below 70,000, he said.

The city's current labor force is at a record high 38,321, with about 2,600 jobs created in the last year, he said. The city's unemployment rate is 1.3%, down from 3.4% a year ago, he said.

Rogers also collected a record $23.7 million in sales tax in 2021, representing a $3.2 million increase over the previous all-time high set in 2020, Hines said.

City planners, engineers and inspectors are managing 67 large-scale developments with a combined valuation of more than $83 million, he said. In addition, the community development department is managing 34 active city projects, including building new roads, infrastructure, parks, trails and beautification, he said.

Two major projects are the Pleasant Grove Road connection, which will serve as an east-west connector, and the 75-acre Mount Hebron Park, which will include baseball and soccer fields, pickleball courts, a splash pad, a dog park, an accessible playground, trails and a meeting hall, Hines said.

The Mount Hebron Park project was approved by voters as part of the nearly $300 million bond issue in 2018, Hines said.

Rogers had multiple accomplishments in 2021 that serve as a reminder the city is "where possible lives," Hines said.

An $8 million emergency dispatch center was completed this year, he said. The 14,767-square-foot building, also paid for by the 2018 bond measure, allows the Rogers Police Department to expand dispatch services and provides more space for training, he said.

The downtown Railyard Park, completed in May, has won multiple awards, Hines said. The Butterfield Stage in the park, home to the Railyard Concert Series, provides free live music, he said. In its inaugural season, the stage hosted 50 artists and 15,000 attendees, he said.

The Railyard Entertainment District was established in May and allows adult beverages to be sold from participating restaurants and consumed inside the district, Hines said. The improvements have reshaped and revitalized the downtown culture, he said.

Rogers' uptown area has also continued to grow and the Walmart AMP has brought in world class artists from all over the world, Hines said.

The development downtown and uptown has provided the framework to draw events such as Bikes, Blues & Barbecue, which is moving to Rogers in October.

"Rogers continues to excel in all ways imaginable and I have even more optimism for this year," he said.

Council members Mandy Brashear, Betsy Reithemeyer, Barney Hayes, Marge Wolf and Mark Kruger complimented Hines on the address.

"We are at a place in our community that we have to define who we are, what we stand for and what the future holds for Rogers and the things we are accomplishing together are fantastic," said Councilwoman April Legere.

In other business, the City Council voted 6-2 to approve an update to the ordinance setting the attendance policy for council members.

The updated ordinance allows council members to attend up to two meetings virtually each year, in addition to any electronic meetings that take place while the governor has declared a state of emergency. Additional meetings attended virtually will be considered absences.

Under both versions, council members who fail to attend three consecutive meetings without giving a notice that is accepted by the council will be considered to have resigned from office. A provision that allows the council to fine absent members up to $10 was removed.

Council members Brashear, Kruger, Gary Townzen, Wolf, Hayes and Reithemeyer voted in favor of the changes, while Clay Kendall and Legere voted against them.

Legere said limiting council members to two virtual meetings a year limits traveling professionals and those with health challenges. The changes will not be relevant in the future as virtual meetings become more common, she said.

Hines said he feels the ordinance is addressing an attendance problem that doesn't exist, but acknowledged the council's right to govern themselves.

Brashear said the former policy was last updated in the 1980s and the changes are a step toward modernizing rules.

Reithemeyer said she feels the public expects elected council members to show up twice a month in person so they can engage with elected officials in person. While she supports virtual meetings, Reithemeyer said she doesn't feel they should be the norm.

"I believe as elected officials, it's our duty to show up and be present," she said.

Other items

The council approved:

• Vacating a portion of West Capitol Avenue that was platted but never developed.

• Vacating a platted but unused alley in the revised Hillcrest Addition.

• Vacating a portion of an undeveloped street right-of-way originally platted as Linden Street on the west side of Monte Ne Road.

• Waiving the competitive bidding for the purchase and installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of West Hudson Road and North Second Street.

• An amendment to the 2022 budget to recognize $51,910 in insurance reimbursement for damage done to the traffic light at West Hudson Road and North Second Street during a traffic accident on Jan. 5. The reimbursement came from the driver’s insurance company.

• Rezoning 514 W. Olive St. from the residential duplex and patio home district to the neighborhood transition unit district.

• Rezoning 110 W. Easy St. from the highway commercial zoning district to the residential duplex and patio district.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette