Russia raises support for separatists

The Kremlin on Monday ordered Russia's Defense Ministry to deploy troops to two Russia-backed separatist territories that have loomed large in the conflict over Ukraine.





Russia announced that it would carry out "peacekeeping functions" in decrees published late Monday, shortly after President Vladimir Putin told his nation that he had decided to recognize Russia-backed separatists in what he referred to as the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

It was not immediately certain whether the Russian troops would remain only in the territory controlled by the separatist republics, or whether they would seek to capture the rest of the two Ukrainian regions whose territory they claim. A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin did not say whether troops were on the move. The pronouncement did pave the way to provide the separatist territories with military support.

Earlier in the day, Putin delivered an address laying claim to all of Ukraine as a country "created by Russia," recognizing the independence of the Russian-backed territories in eastern Ukraine and threatening the Ukrainian government that the bloodshed could continue.

Underscoring the urgency of the situation, the U.N. Security Council held a nighttime emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and other countries. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said that "the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs."





At the meeting, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations dismissed "as nonsense" Putin's announcement that he is putting Russian troops in Ukraine as peacekeepers, saying their presence is "clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that this move and Putin's earlier announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas as "independent states" mark an "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Thomas-Greenfield said Putin "has put before the world a choice" and that it "must not look away" because "history tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path." She said Putin is testing to see "how far he can push us all," and all countries must stand up for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to project calm earlier in the day, telling the country: "We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don't owe anyone anything. And we won't give anything to anyone."

Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden about 35 minutes after the conclusion of Putin's speech.

WEIGHING SANCTIONS

The White House issued an executive order to prohibit U.S. investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures -- likely sanctions -- were to be announced today. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The official did not rule out imposing severe sanctions on Russia but said the United States will "assess what Russia does and not focus on what Russia says." The official condemned Putin's hourlong speech on Monday, calling it "an attack on the very idea of a sovereign and independent Ukraine."

"We'll continue to pursue diplomacy until the tanks roll. We are under no illusions about what is likely to come next," said the official, who portrayed Putin's comments in stark terms: "This was a speech to the Russian people to justify a war. This is Potemkin politics. President Putin is accelerating the very conflict he's creating."

The limited nature of the initial sanctions appeared intended to allow the United States and its European allies to hold in reserve the more aggressive sanctions they have threatened to impose on Moscow if Putin sends Russian armed forces into Ukraine, and to allow for the possibility of a diplomatic solution.

European allies condemned the Russian action as a violation of international law and said they supported enacting sanctions. But the relative restraint of the U.S. steps was seen by some as a reflection of debates among the allies over what actions by Russia should trigger the fuller sanctions and the difficulty of developing a unified and proportional response to incremental steps by Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lashed out at Putin, saying on Twitter that Russia's recognition of the two territories "is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements."

In a joint statement with European Council President Charles Michel, the pair of leaders wrote that the European Union will "react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," and that it "reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

In Washington, there was pressure on Biden from members of both parties to act swiftly and aggressively with a fuller range of sanctions.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., who is in Brussels for talks with allies, said on CNN that "it's time to ramp up the sanctions" and that Europe would support stronger measures.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on Twitter that "Putin's decision to declare eastern Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions within Ukraine is both a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a declaration of war against the people of Ukraine."

He added: "His decision should immediately be met with forceful sanctions to destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector."

PUTIN'S SPEECH

Sitting back in his chair behind a wooden desk equipped with a bank of telephones and a computer, Putin began his prerecorded speech that detailed Ukraine's origins and its territorial evolution across history. He said, in essence, that Ukraine was a Bolshevik-constructed amalgam created entirely by Russia.

"Ukraine was never a true nation," he said.

Putin described a Ukraine that had become a Western puppet, a corruption-riddled government that has delivered only "bankruptcy in a country that produced rockets and space technology" back when it was integral to the economy and mythology of the former Soviet Union. The blame, he said, lay with Western organizations and governments that had effectively plundered Ukraine's resources and left the state with no power.

"There's just no independent Ukrainian state," he said.

Putin also touched on Ukraine's geopolitical importance and was adamant that if Ukraine was ever granted NATO membership, it would be a "direct threat" to Russia. He recited the list of countries that had joined NATO and were now close enough to Russia's border to present a danger, and he dismissed assurances that Ukraine's membership was a far-away prospect, if it happened at all.

But his grievances went far beyond Ukraine to include the U.S. and NATO, which he said could never accept a "large, independent country" like Russia.

"In this lies the answer to all the questions," he said.

Afterward he signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions' independence, eight years after fighting erupted between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces, and called on lawmakers to approve measures paving the way for military support.

Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.

At an earlier meeting of Putin's Security Council, a stream of top officials argued for recognizing the regions' independence. At one point, one slipped up and said he favored including them as part of Russian territory -- but Putin quickly corrected him.

TENSIONS MOUNTING

Recognizing the separatist regions' independence is likely to be popular in Russia, where many share Putin's worldview. Russian state media released images of people in Donetsk launching fireworks, waving large Russian flags and playing Russia's national anthem.

Ukrainians in Kyiv, meanwhile, bristled at the move.

"Why should Russia recognize [the rebel-held regions]? If neighbors come to you and say, 'This room will be ours,' would you care about their opinion or not? It's your flat, and it will be always your flat," said Maria Levchyshchyna, a 48-year-old painter in the Ukrainian capital. "Let them recognize whatever they want. But in my view, it can also provoke a war, because normal people will fight for their country."

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, Biden and Putin have tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off, but the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes in diplomacy to prevent a conflict that could cause major casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Russia says it wants Western guarantees that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members -- and Putin said Monday that a simple moratorium on Ukraine's accession wouldn't be enough. Moscow has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe -- demands flatly rejected by the West.

Macron's office said both leaders had "accepted the principle of such a summit," to be followed by a broader meeting that would include other "relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe."

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, meanwhile, said the administration has always been ready to talk to avert a war -- but was also prepared to respond to any attack.

'NOWHERE TO RUN'

Putin's announcement shattered a 2015 peace deal signed in Minsk requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer broad self-rule to the rebel regions, a major diplomatic coup for Moscow.

That deal was resented by many in Ukraine who saw it as a capitulation, a blow to the country's integrity and a betrayal of national interests. Putin and other officials argued Monday that Ukrainian authorities have shown no appetite for implementing it.

Over 14,000 people have been killed since conflict started in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland in 2014, shortly after Moscow annexed the nation's Crimean Peninsula.

Potential flash points multiplied. Sustained shelling continued Monday along the tense line of contact separating the opposing forces. Unusually, Russia said it had fended off an "incursion" from Ukraine -- which Ukrainian officials denied. And Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus, which could offer a staging ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine and the separatist rebels have traded blame for major cease-fire violations with hundreds of explosions recorded daily.

Some residents of the main rebel-held city of Donetsk described sporadic shelling by Ukrainian forces, but they added that it wasn't on the same scale as earlier in the conflict.

The separatist authorities said Monday that at least four civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling over the past 24 hours, and several others were wounded. Ukraine's military said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the weekend, and another serviceman was wounded Monday.

Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchyuk insisted that Ukrainian forces weren't returning fire.

In the village of Novognativka on the Ukraine government-controlled side, 60-year-old Ekaterina Evseeva said the shelling was worse than at the height of fighting early in the conflict.

"We are on the edge of nervous breakdowns," she said, her voice trembling. "And there is nowhere to run."

In another worrying sign, the Russian military said it killed five suspected "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukraine into Russia's Rostov region and also destroyed two armored vehicles and took a Ukrainian serviceman prisoner. Ukrainian Border Guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko dismissed the claim as "disinformation."

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski,Valerie Hopkins Michael D. Shear and David E. Sanger of The New York Times; by Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Lorne Cook, Angela Charlton, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani, Geir Moulson, Eric Tucker, Ellen Knickmeyer, Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Nabih Bulos and Tracy Wilkinson of Los Angeles Times (TNS).