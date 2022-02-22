Shooting suspect back on street makes Little Rock victim fearful





After an argument in a fast food drive-thru ended with a stranger shooting up her car, a Little Rock woman said she fears for her safety and that of her baby because the man charged in the crime was out on bond a few days later.

Kiayuna Stevenson, 26, said she was happy with how police handled the Feb. 12 shooting but that the way the man recklessly fired into her car, knowing there was a 1-year-old inside, made her wonder how he could be released so quickly.

"He didn't care," said Stevenson, who feels sure that the shooter knew the child was in the line of fire when he threatened Stevenson with a gun from his car and then fired at least five rounds at her vehicle, ultimately disabling it.

No one was injured, and police shortly after arrested Jacob Udell, 21. Stevenson had followed the suspect and gotten a partial license plate number for police to track down.

The altercation started when Stevenson, along with her cousin and Stevenson's little girl, were at the Popeye's restaurant on Baseline Road, getting food after celebrating the child's first birthday.

It was busy, and the line was slow, Stevenson said. She did not quickly pull up when the car ahead of her advanced, and the man in the car behind her honked at her, drawing a glare.

The minor interaction snowballed into a fight, Stevenson said, with a woman she assumed to be the driver's girlfriend hopping out of the car and going to Stevenson's window to yell. A Popeye's manager went out to try to break things up, unsuccessfully.

Stevenson said the woman, whom she had never met before, was growing more aggressive, and Stevenson felt like she had to defend herself and her child. She pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed the woman to get her to back off.

"She was getting ready to hit me through my window," Stevenson said. "I was really trying to avoid it."

Afterward, Stevenson drove off, trying to leave the dispute behind her, but the man in the other vehicle drove up alongside her and flashed a gun at her. Stevenson couldn't make out what type of gun he had, but she said she could see some kind of flashlight attached.

"He pointed his gun at me, with the LED light on it, and threatened me that he was going to shoot up my car," Stevenson said.

The man then maneuvered around so he was on the passenger side of her vehicle and started shooting, Stevenson said. She heard at least five shots, four of which hit her vehicle. At least one hit the front end, and the back window near where her child was sitting was shattered.

"The bullet holes in my car are huge," Stevenson said.

She immediately called 911, pursuing the vehicle to try to get its license plate number. A dispatcher told her to go to the headquarters of the Little Rock Police Department's Southwest Division, also on Baseline, to file a report.

By the time Stevenson arrived, smoke was coming from under the hood of her car, which was effectively immobilized and was in the shop for repairs as of Thursday, she said.

Stevenson is immensely thankful that she and her family weren't hurt, but she said the situation was terrifying.

"I could have been hit, my cousin could have been hit, and my baby girl could have been hit, too," Stevenson said.

With the suspect in jail, Stevenson thought that was the end of things, until she got a notification through the Arkansas Victim Information and Notification system, known as VINE, that Udell had been released after posting his bond.

Udell was charged with four felonies -- three counts of committing a terroristic act, one of first-degree discharging a firearm in a vehicle -- and a misdemeanor drug possession charge, according to court records.

Court records also show that Udell's $200,000 surety bond was paid Wednesday morning by a bail bonds company.

A surety bond is bail that is paid or pledged by another person, usually a bail bondsperson, offering money or a valuable piece of property as collateral, according to the website of the Arkansas ACLU.

The bondsman who paid, Darrius Handy of Bryce's Bail Bonds, said the bail set for Udell is pretty standard, considering what he was charged with.

"It's not too high, it's not too low" for Pulaski County, Handy said.

Handy would not say how Udell provided the money for the bail or what items, if any, he provided as collateral. He did stress that by taking on a surety bond, bondsmen have to be fairly sure that their client will not flee or make trouble, causing the judge to forfeit the bond.

"We have to make sure the individual goes to court," Handy said, or the bondsman is on the hook for the money he put up.

When it comes to deciding what charges someone will face, police work with prosecutors to compare the crime to Arkansas statutes and pick what they have evidence for, Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

"When I was in the detective division, we cranked those books open every case," Barnes said, to find the most fitting charge that they had evidence for.

Barnes could not speak to the consideration that went into deciding Udell's charges as he did not work with that incident and was only familiar with details listed in the police report.

In the case of Udell's charges, no one was hurt in the incident, which ruled out battery, and a lack of meditation would likely rule out attempted murder, based on Arkansas laws.

Aggravated assault, which requires a weapon to be used to create "substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person," is a Class D felony, the least severe type of felony in Arkansas.

A charge of committing a terroristic act, like Udell faces, is a Class B felony, two levels more severe, but still short of Class A or Class Y.

Police and prosecutors likely picked that charge because the legal code specifies that firing on a vehicle is making a terroristic threat, Barnes said, and it's a more severe felony than aggravated assault, and so would net a more severe sentence.

Sometimes it can be difficult to get a high-level felony charge based on a single victim's testimony, Barnes said, so suspects may face lesser charges that there is hard evidence for.

But it's up to the court to decide what a suspect's bail is set at, with a prosecutor presenting evidence for a high bail to keep the person off the street while a defense attorney argues for a lower bail based on mitigating factors like a person's job or lack of intent to flee. A person's previous criminal record and history of showing up for court or not can come into play.

Udell was not charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, suggesting he had no prior felony convictions that would prevent him from legally owning a gun.

Court records do not list a prosecutor or a defense attorney on Udell's case, which Barnes said is not uncommon in the early stages of a case.

The office of Melanie Martin, judge over the Little Rock District Court where Udell's bail was set and paid, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Friday afternoon.

The whole situation has left Stevenson feeling concerned, and it furthered concerns she had about the safety of Little Rock, where she's lived her whole life. She said she's scared to take her daughter out in the city sometimes because of how random the violent crime can seem.

"I've never seen these people; I don't even know them," Stevenson said. "Just people going crazy over food."



