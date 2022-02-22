Smith seeking third term as Benton County Prosecuting Attorney

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith is seeking his third term.

Smith, 39, said last week he will be a candidate for reelection.

"When I first ran for prosecuting attorney, I promised to support the work of law enforcement, keep dangerous criminals off our streets and be the voice for victims of crime in our community," Smith said "I am honored to lead a dedicated group of prosecutors and staff who commit themselves to this mission every day. Serving as prosecuting attorney has been the greatest professional privilege of my life."

Smith was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

"If the people of Benton County entrust me with this important work for a third term, my commitment is to continue to pursue the polices that have helped make Benton County the best place in America to raise a family and call home," Smith said.

He was president in 2021 of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney's Association and served as board member and on the association's Legislative Committee.

He was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the Arkansas Sentencing Commission, Arkansas Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Council and the Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape, and Domestic Violence.

Prosecuting attorneys serve four-year terms. The position pays $171,000.

The nonpartisan judicial election will be May 24.