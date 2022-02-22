FOOTBALL

UCA 2022 schedule shapes up

The University of Central Arkansas football program has its conference schedule set for 2022, the ASUN Conference announced Monday.

The Bears will host three conference games and travel for two, seeing two of the ASUN's three newest members at Estes Stadium and one on the road.

An Oct. 8 matchup against Austin Peay in Conway kicks off UCA's conference schedule and is followed up with an Oct. 15 game at Kennesaw State. The Bears then host North Alabama on Oct. 29. They'll cap conference play in Richmond, Ky., playing at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 5

Last season, the Bears' conference schedule was part of the ASUN's scheduling alliance with the Western Athletic Conference, commonly known as the AQ7. It had UCA playing both ASUN and WAC members, which gave the conferences an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.

Although they have yet to be formally announced, matchups against Missouri State (Sept. 1) and at Mississippi (Sept. 10), Idaho State (Sept. 17) and Stephen F. Austin) (Nov. 12) are also on the Bears' 2022 schedule.

-- Adam Cole

TRACK AND FIELD

UA men No. 1 in poll, women No. 3

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team is ranked No. 1 in the coaches association poll released on Monday and the Razorbacks' women's team is ranked No. 3 going into this weekend's SEC Indoor Championships.

The UA men moved up from No. 5 in last week's poll while the women stayed at No. 3.

Joining Arkansas in the top five of the men's poll are No. 2 North Carolina A&T, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech.

Arkansas is one of four SEC teams in the women's top five after No. 1 Texas. The other SEC teams are No. 2 Florida, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Kentucky.

The SEC meet will be held Friday and Saturday in College Station, Texas.

-- Bob Holt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCA's Wright grabs ASUN honor

Randrea Wright added to her stellar rookie season last week, securing ASUN Freshman of the Week honors after a pair of games in which she scored double-figure points for the Sugar Bears.

The Birmingham, Ala., native scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting against Bellarmine and set a career-high with 9 assists in UCA's 65-58 victory. Wright then set another high-water mark, scoring 21 points in a game-high 41 minutes as the Sugar Bears lost in overtime to Eastern Kentucky.

Wright now has scored at least 10 points in 11 games this season and has received the ASUN's Freshman of the Week award four times.

-- Mitchell Gladstone