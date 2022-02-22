State’s covid data shows no new deaths

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as the state's active case total -- representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious -- fell below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 26.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, remained Monday at 10,292.





Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the department didn't release numbers as it switched to a new data system, Monday was the first day since Nov. 28 that the agency didn't report any new covid-19 deaths.

It came after the department on Sunday reported just one new death, a sharp departure from a recent uptick that followed the peak last month of a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, for instance, the state reported an average of almost 43 deaths a day, the highest average since the week ending Jan. 27, 2021.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said in an email that the zero deaths reported Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day, could be related to "the weekend and holiday."

Referring to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement Thursday that the state was switching from daily to weekly compilations of covid-19 metrics for the public, she added, "This is part of the reason we are getting away from daily reporting -- there can be anomalies in day-to-day reporting; weekly numbers are more stable."

Despite that change, however, the department has said it will continue to update the numbers listed on its online coronavirus dashboard each day.

The number of total cases reported on the dashboard rose Monday by 571, which was smaller by 263 than the increase the previous Monday.

It was the smallest daily increase in cases since Dec. 26.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,084, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 27.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,336, to 9,972.











Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, the total has fallen every day since it reached a record high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

Dropping for the 21st day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 31, to 716, its lowest level since Jan. 2.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 2, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 109.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 23, to 213, the smallest number since Jan. 1.

It was the seventh straight daily decline in the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators and the 15th drop in a row in the number in intensive care.

Since reaching a record high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the recent omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its record high of 558 in August.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 17 covid-19 patients on Monday, up from 16 on Friday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients on Monday included two who were on ventilators, the same number as on Friday.

DeMillo said more than half the 17 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only four had been fully immunized.

CASES BY COUNTY

White County had the most new cases, 92, on Monday, followed by Benton County with 56, Pulaski County with 54, Washington County with 41 and Craighead County with 32.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 815,299.

Compared to its population, Stone County in northern Arkansas had the largest number of cases that were active as of Monday.

Its 104 active cases translated to a rate of 82 per 10,000 residents.

Nearby Sharp County had the next-highest rate, 61 per 10,000 residents, followed by Hot Spring County, home to two state prisons, with 60 active cases per 10,000 residents.

Among the state's most populous counties, the number of active cases per 10,000 residents was 36 in Pulaski County, 28 in Benton County, 35 in Washington County, 28 in Sebastian County and 32 in Faulkner County.

VACCINATION DATA

Because of what Mirivel described as a "technical issue," the number given on the dashboard for the vaccine doses that had been administered in the state hadn't changed since Friday, when it rose to 3,933,900.

As of Saturday, the last time the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had updated the numbers on its website, 65.6% of Arkansans had received at least one dose, and 53.3% were fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 37.4% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.1% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.7% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.2% had received a booster dose.