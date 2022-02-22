Student lessons in history, civic engagement are goal of state initiative for Arkansas teachers

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is accepting applications from teachers for the Arkansas Declaration of Learning initiative.

The program, that is now in its seventh year, provides teachers with access to historical art and objects from state and national partners to be used to create lesson plans and civic engagement projects for their students. School librarians, as well as teachers of English/language arts, fine arts and social studies in grades four through 12 are eligible to participate.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28, which is a change from an earlier announced Feb. 20 date.

Teachers and librarians selected for the program will attend a summer training session for which they will be awarded 30 hours of professional development credit. They will also be provided stipends for the year-long project.

Partner organizations that provide access to historic art and objects for lessons are the Clinton Foundation, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Division of Arkansas Heritage, the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Reception Rooms.

"The Arkansas Declaration of Learning program serves as a national model for using objects from the past to shape learning today," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "We are proud to be a trailblazer for this project that has received national attention, and we know that both the teachers who participate and the students in their classrooms benefit from the program."

More information about the Arkansas Declaration of Learning initiative is here: https://bit.ly/3HUps3E.