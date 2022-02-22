Super Quiz: New York State

1. What is New York's state capital?

2. What is the second-largest city and on what lake is it located?

3. What is the largest island in the state?

4. What is the name of the group of 11 long, narrow lakes in the state?

5. On what island is the headquarters of the United Nations?

6. The state's highest elevation is Mount Marcy in this mountain range.

7. What is the title of the state song?

8. New York state shares this lake with Vermont.

9. The opening line of this song is, "Summer journeys to Niagara and to other places."

ANSWERS:

1. Albany

2. Buffalo on Lake Erie

3. Long Island

4. Finger Lakes

5. Manhattan

6. Adirondacks

7. "I Love New York"

8. Lake Champlain

9. "Manhattan"