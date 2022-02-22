Survivor recounts ‘63 church blast

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series.

Petite and soft-spoken and wearing a sequin purple dress, Sarah Collins Rudolph by her presence alone demanded the attention of the entire auditorium during the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission's "Living Witness to History" program celebrating historical figures and events in honor of African American History Month.

Rudolph, "the Fifth Girl," was the survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., that instantly killed her sister Addie Mae Collins, Carol Denise McNair, Carole Rosamond Robinson and Cynthia Dionne Morris Wesley on Sept. 15, 1963.

The event has been described as one of the most tragic and vicious crimes ever perpetrated. In response, Rudolph slipped away from the spotlight for over three decades due to trauma, but she has now, she says, found strength in God to tell her story.

Rudolph gave an intimate firsthand account as the audience inside the Mosaic Templars Cultural Ballroom in Little Rock gasped and shed tears. She took the audience down memory lane -- recounting the good and bad moments of that day.

"We were going to a youth day program at the 16th Street Baptist Church. The young people were taking over all of the duties that the old people usually do like taking up the offering, leading the devotion, praying, and reading Scripture," said Rudolph, who was a 12-year-old at the time. "We were so excited to go to church."

After making the mile-long walk to the church, Rudolph and her sister Addie went down to the ladies lounge, which was in the basement. She said Denise McNair, Cynthia Wesley and Carole Robertson joined them later.

Rudolph paused as she began to tell the harrowing events that happened while they waited in the lounge. Rudolph recalled that she and her sister had gone to the ladies' lounge washroom to freshen up after walking to church. The other girls came in after their Sunday school class finished. Rudolph said Addie and the other girls had gathered near the lounge's large windows, and she was standing by the sinks.

"Denise asked Addie to tie the sash on her dress," said Rudolph, adding that the last thing she saw was her sister reaching her arms toward Denise, not knowing that beneath the stairs just outside the windows were more than a dozen sticks of ticking dynamite.

"When Addie reached out to tie it, that's when I heard this sound: Boom, the bomb went off," recalled Rudolph.

She started calling for her sister, but Addie didn't answer.

Earlier that year, the church had become a staging ground for a campaign to desegregate the city, an effort led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and local minister Fred Shuttlesworth.

Rudolph said she remembers prior to the bombing Police Commissioner Eugene "Bull" Connor siccing his dogs on the young demonstrators and blasting them with fire hoses during the Children's Crusade near Kelly Ingram Park.

The blast blew glass and shrapnel in Rudolph's face.

"All of a sudden I heard somebody holler that the church had been bombed. It was one of the deacons upstairs. He heard the noise downstairs, and he tried to take the stairs but they had been blown away," said Rudolph. "He seen me standing, God kept me on my feet."

Deacon Samuel Rutledge carried Rudolph out of the dust through the big hole caused by the explosion on the side of the church.

"He put me in the ambulance and I was rushed to the hospital," said Rudolph, who found out at the hospital that all the girls including her sister had died.

"I was 12 and I kept wondering why did they kill them. I just couldn't understand," she said. "I stayed in the hospital and all I could do was just cry"

According to the Civil Rights Digital Library, the bombing of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church by the Ku Klux Klan was intended to stall the progression of the civil rights movement; however, the tragedy had the opposite effect, galvanizing support and propelling the movement forward.

The explosion left Rudolph blind in one eye and glass fragments in her chest, left eye and abdomen that remained in her for decades after the explosion.

Rudolph said she wore eye bandages for about a week and her right eye was replaced with a prosthetic one.

Although Rudolph was healing on the outside, her mental and emotional health was declining. Her grades were beginning to slip in school and as she grew into her teen and young adult years, she began to cope with her trauma by using drugs and alcohol.

"In the '60s they didn't counsel me, they didn't do anything about trauma and I was traumatized," said Rudolph. "Every time I heard a loud sound I would jump."

She said living through the Jim Crow era also didn't make it easier as Blacks didn't have any rights.

"I was drinking and smoking marijuana trying to help myself," said Rudolph. "I found out that the smoking and the drinking didn't help me because when I got sober I still had the same problem."

In her mid-40s, Rudolph started attending a Pentecostal church in Birmingham called the Lighthouse.

"I wanted help, I needed help so I went to church," said Rudolph. During that service, the pastor asked if anyone wanted to be delivered from sin.

Rudolph said she felt like a sinner because she was drinking and doing drugs to numb herself. Rudolph said the pastor prayed over her and asked God to heal her.

Rudolph said the pastor laid his hands on her head and said she was paralyzed by fear and suffered from a nervous condition.

"I hit the floor that night and then when I got up, I was feeling so good," she said as she lit up with joy and smiled.

Rudolph said after that she became active in the church and began to serve on numerous ministries.

"Ever since God has touched me, I have been able to talk about the bombing," said Rudolph, who travels the world telling her narrative that she says gets little attention from historians.

The tragic deaths at the hands of white supremacist terrorists were a turning point in the battle for civil rights. It paved the way for the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which abolished the Jim Crow law that had enforced segregation.

According to the Civil Rights Digital Library, days after the bombing, the FBI identified Thomas E. Blanton and three other Klansmen -- Robert Edward Chambliss, Bobby Frank Cherry and Herman Frank Cash -- as the suspects who wouldn't be convicted until decades later.

During that time, Rudolph said she lived in fear but learned with God the spirit of fear could be removed.

"When you're going through something, don't go to the alcohol, don't go to the pit of drugs. You got to go to God cause only God can help you," she said.

Rudolph received a standing ovation during her closing remarks at the program.

"Through this program, we want to educate youth by highlighting historical achievements. It is important for our youth to connect with and hear from our older generation, says DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

In part two of the "Living Witness to History," legendary actor Lou Gossett Jr., the first African American to win an Oscar for best supporting actor in his role in "An Officer and A Gentleman," talks about overcoming barriers in Hollywood as being a part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s generation.