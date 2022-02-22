The Black Crowes bringing 'Shake Your Money Maker' tour to Little Rock amphitheater

Rock band The Black Crowes are bringing their “The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker” show to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park.

The band — including lead singer Chris Robinson, guitarist Rich Robinson and longtime bassist Sven Pipien — will perform the album in its entirety plus the band's hits over more than three decades.

Tickets — $55-$129 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 25 via ticketmaster.com; all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster include a free digital collectible NFT tour poster.

The band launched the 30th anniversary “Shake Your Money Maker Tour” in 2021 to a sold-out crowd at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn.