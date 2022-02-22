Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Crowes bringing 'Shake Your Money Maker' tour to Little Rock amphitheater

Concert includes entire album plus three decades of hits by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:07 a.m.
Guitarist Rich Robinson (left) and lead singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Rock band The Black Crowes are bringing their “The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker” show to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park.

The band — including lead singer Chris Robinson, guitarist Rich Robinson and longtime bassist Sven Pipien — will perform the album in its entirety plus the band's hits over more than three decades.

Tickets — $55-$129 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 25 via ticketmaster.com; all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster include a free digital collectible NFT tour poster.

The band launched the 30th anniversary “Shake Your Money Maker Tour” in 2021 to a sold-out crowd at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT