Tickets on sale for Arkansas-UCA game in North Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE — Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Arkansas’ baseball game against Central Arkansas in North Little Rock.

The April 26 game will be the Razorbacks’ first at Dickey-Stephens Park since 2019. Arkansas’ scheduled game there in 2020 was canceled with the rest of the college baseball season, and the Razorbacks did not schedule a game there last year due to covid-19 protocols.

Arkansas played at the ballpark each season from 2010-19. This year’s game will be the Razorbacks’ first there against an in-state opponent.

Tickets are on sale through the Arkansas Travelers’ ticket office and can be purchased at Travs.com. General-admission tickets — including berm, bleacher and standing room — are $15; reserved seats are $20; and box seats are $22.

Tickets to the game are also available by purchasing full season or mini-plan ticket packages for the Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The April 26 game between the Razorbacks and Bears is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will not be televised or streamed. It will be the second of two meetings this season between the teams, who are also scheduled to play April 5 in Fayetteville.