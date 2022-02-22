Troops building evacuee centers for possible war

WASHINGTON -- Many of the nearly 5,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who arrived in Poland last week are working with Polish forces to set up processing centers for tens of thousands of people, including Americans, who are expected to flee neighboring Ukraine if Russia attacks the country, U.S. military officials say.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine or rescue Americans trapped there by a Russian attack. But U.S. commanders and their counterparts in Poland have been preparing parts of several Polish military facilities and erecting tents for possible evacuees.

So far, American officials said, there have been few, if any, people who have sought to use the facilities. But a large-scale Russian assault on Ukraine could result in 1 million to 5 million refugees, with many of them pouring into Poland, Pentagon officials have estimated.

That could lead to the largest flood of refugees in Europe since nearly 1 million Syrian refugees arrived in 2015, a surge that had a profound impact on European politics by bolstering far-right parties.

"Poland could see tens of thousands of displaced Ukrainians and others flowing across its border trying to save themselves and their families from the scourge of war," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in Warsaw.

Asked about the threat of a clash between American and Russian troops spilling over from Ukraine, Austin sought to tamp fears of an incident that could escalate into a confrontation between the two powers.

"We will make sure that we do everything possible to protect our troops and our Polish partners so that there isn't a spillover," Austin said in an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday.

Polish officials said they were preparing for the worst. "We are ready to help all those who will be forced to leave Ukraine," said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, speaking in Warsaw alongside Austin. "We, as a nation that has so strongly and badly experienced World War II, we know what support is all about, and we are ready, of course, to support all those who need the support and who suffer because of such an aggression."

Another 1,000 American troops -- a Stryker squadron from the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment -- moved into Romania from Germany on Saturday. The Air Force has also sent more than a dozen additional fighter jets to Eastern Europe in recent days to bolster aerial defenses there.

The American reinforcements more than double the number of American ground troops in the two countries, to roughly 9,000 in Poland and nearly 2,000 in Romania.

Pentagon officials have warned that the Biden administration would send even more troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Poland and Romania are both NATO countries, but Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

"The troops that we have added to the already 80,000 that are based in Europe are going to reassure our allies and our partners to deter aggression against the alliance to conduct some joint training," John Kirby, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, told reporters this month.

The 82nd Airborne troops, from Fort Bragg, N.C., are expected to train with Polish forces at several locations in the country, said a U.S. military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

The Pentagon announced this month that 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne would join 1,700 soldiers from the unit who deployed earlier to Poland. They are led by Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who was the ground commander for the evacuation at Kabul's international airport in August.