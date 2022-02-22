Trump hauls in donations at PAC

Donald Trump's "Save America" ended January with $108 million in the bank, yet the former president's political action committee didn't donate any of it last month to the dozens of candidates he's backing.

Though his name won't appear on any ballot in November, Trump will have plenty of money to make his presence known in the midterms. Trump's leadership PAC took in $4.1 million and spent $1.5 million in January, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee raised $13 million and spent $17.6 million, including a $5 million donation to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which backs GOP candidates for the upper chamber.

Trump has endorsed GOP candidates running this year, focusing on those who support his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him or are challenging Republican incumbents who opposed him. He's championed more than 140 candidates since leaving the White House, about half of whom are running for federal office. He's also endorsed politicians running for state and local positions as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Save America has donated just $350,500 to candidates since July. That's less than the $838,000 the PAC has spent on event staging and related expenses in January.

Also Monday, Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter became active as he seeks a new digital platform to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Trump's Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered, with others added to a waiting list to be given access over the next 10 days.

The site encountered technical glitches shortly after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. Others had trouble signing on. The site is not expected to be open to anyone who wants to download it until next month.

"Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," read a message to those trying to access the platform, adding, "We love you."

Trump is hoping Truth Social will attract the millions who followed him on Twitter as he hints at a third presidential run, triggering a wave of other subscribers to justify the billions of dollars that investors have bet on the venture. Shares in a company that plans to buy Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, have soared in recent months.

According to Apple's rankings, Truth Social was the top free app in the U.S. on Monday morning, besting the "Talking Ben the Dog" children's game, HBO Max, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Trump was banned from top social media platforms after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year that critics accused him of inciting. The ban has raised difficult questions of free speech in a social media industry dominated by few tech giants, an issue that Trump and conservative media have seized upon.

Republicans were quick to use the launch of Truth Social to raise money for their election efforts.

"After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK," wrote GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a fundraising email appeal Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Allison of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Bernard Condon, Jill Colvin and Tali Arbel of The Associated Press.