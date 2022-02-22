Van Horn, Hogs looking for clutch hitting after opening weekend

FAYETTEVILLE -- Perhaps the top takeaway for University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn after the No. 4 Razorbacks' 4-2 win over scrappy Illinois State on Sunday was the Razorbacks will have to hit better in clutch situations in the coming weeks.

Arkansas (2-1) won the season-opening series against the Redbirds but did it with 11 runs, their lowest-scoring opening weekend since being swept while scoring 11 runs in a three-game set at TCU to open 1994.

The Razorbacks were held to four hits in a 3-2 loss on opening day and hit .247 for the three-game set.

Van Horn lamented the team's lack of a huge inning or a game-breaking hit.

"We were one big swing away," Van Horn said before referencing a two-run fifth inning on Sunday. "Bases loaded, we already got two in and we're one big swing away from kind of putting the game away, and we haven't gotten that, so hopefully that's coming for us."

The Razorbacks have stiff competition with three night games on tap this weekend at the Round Rock Classic in central Texas. Arkansas will open against Indiana (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by games against No. 5 Stanford (2-1) at 6 Saturday and Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) at 6 Sunday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette uses the USA Today Coaches poll as its rankings of record, and that poll will not be updated for another couple of weeks.

Van Horn said he expects to use the same weekend rotation of right-hander Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA), lefty Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00) and righty Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80) at the tournament. All three starters lasted at least five innings and threw between 75 and 77 pitches over the weekend, all according to plan.

Right-hander Kole Ramage (0-1, 3.18, 1 save) was the only pitcher to work in two games, a scenario Van Horn said Ramage had earned. However, Van Horn said the Razorbacks must use more pitchers in upcoming games.

"We still have a lot of pitchers that we want to see," he said. "Maybe we're a little nervous about bringing some of these guys in who haven't pitched yet in this situation today. But we're just gonna have to bite the bullet and let them go because we have some good arms that didn't throw this weekend. ... I think that'll happen here in the near future."

Issac Bracken, a right-handed graduate transfer from Northern Colorado, who missed last year with an arm injury, was up in the bullpen on Sunday but did not enter. Van Horn said Bracken and redshirt freshman lefty Nick Griffin, who also missed last year to injury, are the pitchers most likely to make their debuts soon.

On the hitting front, only shortstop Jalen Battles and outfielder-designated hitter Chris Lanzilli had a hit in all three games. Battles, Lanzilli, second baseman Robert Moore and outfielder Brady Slavens, who went 3 for 3 on Sunday, were the only Razorbacks to reach base in all three games.

The only positions in the batting order that held throughout the weekend were freshman first baseman Peyton Stovall at leadoff and sophomore third baseman Cayden Wallace in the two hole.

The cleanup spot had a different batter each game -- Moore, Braydon Webb and Lanzilli in that order -- as did the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions in the order.

"I'm still trying to figure it out," Van Horn said. "We think we have guys that are swinging it really good and you put them up in the order and they don't swing it real well.

"We give them a couple of days and decide to go with someone else. I'm moving it around, trying to get Lanzilli in the outfield a little bit instead of DH, and switch Brady. ... There are still some guys we're going to get in in the future; it's just a matter of when."

Slavens leads the team with a .400 batting average, with Battles (.364), Moore (.364), Zack Gregory (.333) and Lanzilli (.300) all at .300 or better. The only Razorbacks with four or more at-bats without a hit are Jace Borhofen (0 for 7) and Webb (0 for 6), who started two games each.

Smith threw 6 innings in his collegiate debut and did not allow a run on 5 hits and a walk while striking out 5. He leads a pack of five pitchers that came through the opening weekend without allowing a run.