Victim identified in fatal Fort Smith hit-and-run

FORT SMITH -- A bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run Friday has been identified.

Christopher West, 57, of Fort Smith was the victim, according to Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department.

West died after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene at Grand Avenue between North 14th and North 16th streets about 8:01 p.m. Friday, according to a department news release Saturday. West was riding a bicycle at the time.

James Ray Jones, 42, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident in connection with the incident, the release states.

A Sebastian County jail deputy said Jones was being held on a $50,000 cash bail Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone reported to the Police Department at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a human body part was found near the road in the area of the accident, according to the news release. Area surveillance footage showed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup in the westbound lane of Grand Avenue.

Police developed Jones as a suspect and found his truck in the backyard of his residence, the news release states. They found West's body in the bed of the truck. Police brought Jones to the department for an interview, during which he gave a full confession and was then arrested.

The Police Department's accident reconstruction unit has said West landed in the bed of Jones' truck after being hit, according to Mitchell. Jones told police he wasn't aware of West being there until he got home.

The investigation is still open, Mitchell said.