Wolves end Zebras’ unbeaten run

Something about a 12-0 conference record for the Pine Bluff High School boys basketball team doesn't sit well with Lake Hamilton.

The Wolves had 11 made 3-point baskets in the game and canned 3 of 4 free throws in the final 35 seconds, enough to hold off the Zebras 55-52 on Monday at McFadden Gymnasium. The win marked the second time in as many years that Lake Hamilton denied Pine Bluff -- which already clinched the 5A-South championship -- a perfect conference record with just one game remaining.

"It's honestly the strength of our team," Wolves Coach Scotty Pennington said of the outside shooting. "We feel like we've got six guys who shoot 40% or better on our team. We have not shot it well lately. This is the first time we have been who we thought we would be.

"This is our marquee win, to come on the road to Pine Bluff, which is a tough place to play against a great team, really well-coached, and it's huge to beat them confidence-wise going into the [5A state] tournament."

Not only did a 13-game conference winning streak dating back to Lake Hamilton's 62-51 win over Pine Bluff last Mar. 1 end, but the Zebras' 15-game home winning streak going back to West Memphis' 58-55 victory on Dec. 1, 2020, was snapped as well.

Pine Bluff (18-7, 12-1) will finish its regular season tonight at Texarkana, with the 5A state playoffs tipping off next week at Sheridan. The Zebras will take on the fourth-place team from the 5A-East at 8:30 p.m. March 1.

Lake Hamilton (20-6, 10-3 in 5A-South) tied Hot Springs Lakeside for second place with its regular season finale tonight at White Hall (8-15, 3-9) remaining.

"They're a well-coached team. They're disciplined players and they execute and do everything their coach asks them to do," Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "That's what discipline does. Discipline gets you to that point, and that's where they are. We have to learn those things. We have to understand those things. Our guys are still growing in that area. That's the difference."

Ty Robinson sank four of the Wolves' treys and finished with 24 points. After Pine Bluff threw the ball out of bounds trailing 52-50, Robinson made 2 of 2 free throws for his final points with 31.8 seconds to go.

Troy'reon Ramos was fouled on a putback attempt with 22.9 seconds left and made both free throws, and then Demetrius Sharp hit the first of two foul shots with 13.2 remaining.

The Zebras looked to Ramos, who finished with 11 points, for the tying shot twice. Ramos missed from the top of the key off an inbounds pass, and coming out of a timeout, shot an off-balance 3 from the left wing that was short. Courtney Crutchfield fired an airball three from the left corner as time expired.

Crutchfield led the Zebras with 24 points. He made his first six 3-point attempts.

As a team, Pine Bluff sank eight 3-pointers.

Pine Bluff went on a 12-2 run after trailing at the half, 21-18, but Lake Hamilton resumed its 3-point barrage with five straight makes from the perimeter to regain the lead at 35-34. The Wolves were ahead 40-39 going into the fourth quarter.

"I didn't think by any means that when we went up 7 we were safe, but you've got to have guys with that attitude that, 'Hey, we've got this. We're going to get this.' Tonight, my guys were quiet. Nobody was saying we were going to get this."

Zac Pennington added 9 points, all on treys, for Lake Hamilton.

GIRLS

Lake Hamilton 59, Pine Bluff 35

At McFadden Gym, Haileigh Wyrick's 23 points and Audri Winfrey's 16 points carried the Lady Wolves (24-2, 13-0 in 5A-South) past the Fillies.

T'Ceana Jeffery led Pine Bluff (5-14, 4-9) with 13 points.

Lake Hamilton led 46-15 at halftime.