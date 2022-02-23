7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.
SUNDAY: A juicy roast chicken is always welcome for family day. Serve it with packaged long-grain and wild rice. Jazz up the flavor of the rice and toss it with some toasted walnuts. On the side, add green beans, a mixed green salad and dinner rolls. Buy apple turnovers for dessert.
Tip: Roast a 5- to 6-pound chicken for plenty of leftovers.
Plan ahead: Save enough chicken for Tuesday.
MONDAY: Enjoy this economical Beef Barbecue for dinner. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place a 3-pound trimmed boneless chuck roast (cut into several chunks). Sprinkle beef with 1 medium onion (chopped). In a small bowl, combine ½ cup packed brown sugar, 2 to 3 tablespoons chile powder, ½ teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste. Spoon over roast. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Shred beef and serve on toasted whole-grain hamburger buns. Serve with pickled jalapeno slices, coleslaw and baked chips. Try pears for dessert.
Plan ahead: Save enough barbecue beef for Wednesday.
TUESDAY: Take advantage of the leftover chicken and make King Ranch Chicken (see recipe). Serve it with a spinach salad and extra tortillas. Fresh tropical fruit is a light dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue Wraps couldn't be easier using leftover barbecue beef. Heat the beef, spoon onto warm whole-grain tortillas, roll and eat! Alongside, you'll want pinto beans and guacamole on shredded lettuce. For dessert, buy tapioca pudding.
THURSDAY: What could make kids happier than to have Easy Mexican Pasta (see recipe) for dinner? Serve this kid-friendly dish with carrot salad and breadsticks. How about fresh pineapple chunks for dessert?
FRIDAY: There were no leftovers of Spaghettini With Goat Cheese and Fresh Basil. Cook 12 ounces whole-grain or regular spaghettini according to package directions; drain. Place in a large bowl and add 2 ounces herb-flavored goat cheese (cut into small pieces), ½ cup chopped fresh basil, ½ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper; stir until well-blended. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 2 teaspoons minced garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 2/3 cup unsalted vegetable broth; cook 1 minute. Add tomato mixture to pasta mixture; toss gently to combine. Serve with mixed greens and garlic bread. Make instant pistachio pudding for dessert.
SATURDAY: Invite special guests for Farfalle With Creamy Wild Mushroom Sauce (see recipe). Serve the delicious entree with a romaine salad and Italian bread. An easy dessert is sorbet and butter cookies.
THE RECIPES
King Ranch Chicken
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper, chopped
- 4 cups chopped leftover cooked chicken
- 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup (such as Healthy Request)
- 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Healthy Request)
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles such as Ro-Tel
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon chile powder
- 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Microwave onion and green pepper 6 minutes on high; drain.
In a large bowl, combine onion, green pepper, chicken, both soups, tomatoes, garlic and chile powder. Tear tortillas into 1-inch pieces; layer one third of tortilla pieces into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Top with one-third chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice. Cover and cook on low 3 ½ hours or until bubbly and edges are golden. Uncover; cook on low 30 more minutes.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 400 calories, 44 g protein, 13 g fat, 29 g carbohydrate, 101 mg cholesterol, 890 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.
Carbohydrate choices: 2
■ ■ ■
Easy Mexican Pasta
- 8 ounces uncooked farfalle (bowtie) pasta
- 1 (16-ounce) jar salsa
- 1 cup canned black beans
- 1 (8.5-ounce) can shoepeg corn kernels (rinsed)
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons chile powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend cheese
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced for garnish
In a pot with deep sides or a Dutch oven, preferably nonstick, combine pasta, salsa, 3 cups water, beans, corn, butter, chili powder, cumin and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente and brothy sauce has formed, stirring occasionally. Top with cheese and green onion.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 384 calories, 13 g protein, 14 g fat, 51 g carbohydrate, 37 mg cholesterol, 819 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.
Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½
■ ■ ■
Farfalle With Creamy Wild Mushroom Sauce
- 1 pound farfalle (bowtie) pasta
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 12 ounces wild mushroom blend
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup finely chopped shallots
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt, divided use
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 2/3 cup half-and-half or whipping cream
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium high. Add mushrooms, onion, shallots, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper; cook 12 minutes or until liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add cooked pasta, wine, cream, cheese and 2 tablespoons parsley, tossing gently to coat. Stir in remaining salt. Garnish with extra parsley if desired. Serve immediately.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 297 calories, 11 g protein, 6 g fat, 48 g carbohydrate, 15 mg cholesterol, 483 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.
Carbohydrate choices: 3
Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com