7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: A juicy roast chicken is always welcome for family day. Serve it with packaged long-grain and wild rice. Jazz up the flavor of the rice and toss it with some toasted walnuts. On the side, add green beans, a mixed green salad and dinner rolls. Buy apple turnovers for dessert.

Tip: Roast a 5- to 6-pound chicken for plenty of leftovers.

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Enjoy this economical Beef Barbecue for dinner. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place a 3-pound trimmed boneless chuck roast (cut into several chunks). Sprinkle beef with 1 medium onion (chopped). In a small bowl, combine ½ cup packed brown sugar, 2 to 3 tablespoons chile powder, ½ teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste. Spoon over roast. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Shred beef and serve on toasted whole-grain hamburger buns. Serve with pickled jalapeno slices, coleslaw and baked chips. Try pears for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough barbecue beef for Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Take advantage of the leftover chicken and make King Ranch Chicken (see recipe). Serve it with a spinach salad and extra tortillas. Fresh tropical fruit is a light dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue Wraps couldn't be easier using leftover barbecue beef. Heat the beef, spoon onto warm whole-grain tortillas, roll and eat! Alongside, you'll want pinto beans and guacamole on shredded lettuce. For dessert, buy tapioca pudding.

THURSDAY: What could make kids happier than to have Easy Mexican Pasta (see recipe) for dinner? Serve this kid-friendly dish with carrot salad and breadsticks. How about fresh pineapple chunks for dessert?

FRIDAY: There were no leftovers of Spaghettini With Goat Cheese and Fresh Basil. Cook 12 ounces whole-grain or regular spaghettini according to package directions; drain. Place in a large bowl and add 2 ounces herb-flavored goat cheese (cut into small pieces), ½ cup chopped fresh basil, ½ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper; stir until well-blended. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 2 teaspoons minced garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 2/3 cup unsalted vegetable broth; cook 1 minute. Add tomato mixture to pasta mixture; toss gently to combine. Serve with mixed greens and garlic bread. Make instant pistachio pudding for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite special guests for Farfalle With Creamy Wild Mushroom Sauce (see recipe). Serve the delicious entree with a romaine salad and Italian bread. An easy dessert is sorbet and butter cookies.

THE RECIPES

King Ranch Chicken

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

4 cups chopped leftover cooked chicken

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup (such as Healthy Request)

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Healthy Request)

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles such as Ro-Tel

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chile powder

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Microwave onion and green pepper 6 minutes on high; drain.

In a large bowl, combine onion, green pepper, chicken, both soups, tomatoes, garlic and chile powder. Tear tortillas into 1-inch pieces; layer one third of tortilla pieces into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Top with one-third chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice. Cover and cook on low 3 ½ hours or until bubbly and edges are golden. Uncover; cook on low 30 more minutes.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 400 calories, 44 g protein, 13 g fat, 29 g carbohydrate, 101 mg cholesterol, 890 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Easy Mexican Pasta

8 ounces uncooked farfalle (bowtie) pasta

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 cup canned black beans

1 (8.5-ounce) can shoepeg corn kernels (rinsed)

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend cheese

1 green onion, thinly sliced for garnish

In a pot with deep sides or a Dutch oven, preferably nonstick, combine pasta, salsa, 3 cups water, beans, corn, butter, chili powder, cumin and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente and brothy sauce has formed, stirring occasionally. Top with cheese and green onion.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 384 calories, 13 g protein, 14 g fat, 51 g carbohydrate, 37 mg cholesterol, 819 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

■ ■ ■

Farfalle With Creamy Wild Mushroom Sauce

1 pound farfalle (bowtie) pasta

1 tablespoon butter

12 ounces wild mushroom blend

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup finely chopped shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt, divided use

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup dry white wine

2/3 cup half-and-half or whipping cream

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

In a large nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium high. Add mushrooms, onion, shallots, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper; cook 12 minutes or until liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add cooked pasta, wine, cream, cheese and 2 tablespoons parsley, tossing gently to coat. Stir in remaining salt. Garnish with extra parsley if desired. Serve immediately.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 297 calories, 11 g protein, 6 g fat, 48 g carbohydrate, 15 mg cholesterol, 483 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com