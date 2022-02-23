Arkansas AG lawsuit: Lonoke County pool contractors didn’t build pools, scammed 17 homeowners of more than $400,000

Two Lonoke County men whose companies contracted with customers to install in-ground swimming pools were sued Tuesday under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit was filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court against Dewayne Boswell, Austin Logan and Ultimate Builders LLC. Other companies named in the lawsuit included Ultimate Pool Construction, Logan Pool Construction, UC Lawns and Ultimate Decks.

Brought by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office, the lawsuit claims the men failed to complete and provide in-ground pools to 17 state homeowners, costing them more than $400,000.

"These cons took money from families who had saved for years to have their dream backyard," Rutledge said in a news release. "Logan and Boswell accepted tens of thousands of dollars from those families only to leave them with empty dreams and large empty holes in their yards."

The lawsuits seeks restitution on behalf of the consumers, fines of $10,000 per violation of the deceptive trade practices act proved at trial and an order requiring the defendants to pay the cost of the litigation.

The lawsuit is the fourth that has been filed against one or both men and their affiliated companies.

The first was filed in December in Pulaski County Circuit Court by attorneys representing MacKenzie Pierce, a Sherwood resident who agreed to pay Logan $66,000 to build a pool, starting with a $16,000 down payment, according to the lawsuit. At Logan's request, Pierce paid an additional $12,000.

To date, no work has been done, and Logan hasn't returned the $28,000 despite repeated demands, the lawsuit said.

In the only formal response Logan has submitted in any of the litigation, he denied virtually all of Pierce's allegations. His attorney also asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright to dismiss the lawsuit and order Pierce to pay his attorney fees.

Attorneys for the state say they believe others may have been scammed. The news release said anyone who believe they have been harmed by Logan, Boswell or Ultimate Pool Construction can file a claim by calling (800)482-8982or by emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.