Arkansas baseball has weekend schedule tweaked

At a glance

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. INDIANA

WHEN 4 p.m. Central on Friday

WHERE Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas 2-1; Indiana 0-3

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA); Indiana TBA

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING FloBaseball

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Indiana, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Stanford, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY La.-Lafayette, 4 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

FAYETTEVILLE -- The winter storm expected to impact a swath through the mid-section of the country starting today has caused a shuffling of the start times for the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks' appearances at the Round Rock Classic outside Austin, Texas, this weekend.

The University of Arkansas (2-1), which was set to play night games all weekend, will now have first-pitch times of 4 p.m. on Friday against Indiana (0-3), Saturday against Stanford (2-1) and Sunday against Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1).

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, who is into his 20th season with the Razorbacks, said his team will have to cope with the conditions, which look to include wind out of the north and a high temperature of 44 degrees on Friday at Dell Diamond, home of the Texas Rangers' Class AAA Round Rock Express.

"We just have to mentally get through that," Van Horn said. "Hey, we're going to play in that condition and it doesn't usually help us when the wind is blowing in like that. Our guys played all weekend with the wind blowing in and we persevered a little bit but it was frustrating at times for our hitters because they hit some balls hard that would have left the field, left the yard, and it changed the game a little obviously.

"And now three days in a row we're going to get the same wind. So we need to go there with the mindset that when we get a chance to score we've got to score. And we have to pitch well and play really good defense."

Van Horn announced he would stick with the same pitching rotation from the opening weekend of senior right-hander Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA), freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00) and sophomore righty Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80). Each of the three worked 5-plus innings and threw 75 or more pitches, led by Smith's six shutout innings on 77 pitches in a series win over Illinois State on opening weekend.

"Connor had a rough first inning, but after that I thought he was really good," Van Horn said. "We have no problem putting him out there. And obviously Hagen threw the ball extremely well Game 2, and we'll keep him there. And I thought Wiggins threw the ball extremely well."

The Razorbacks hit three home runs against the Redbirds -- one each from Jalen Battles, Zack Gregory and Robert Moore -- but put plenty of other balls off the wall, or to the warning track into the teeth of the wind.

Van Horn said Jace Bohrofen, who went 0 for 7 with starts in left field on Friday and Saturday, would be back on this Friday's lineup card.

"You look at the weekend Jace Bohrofen had, that's not him," he said. "I think he was just trying too hard. He had a couple really good weeks offensively against our pitching, which is every bit as good or better than what we saw this past weekend, and he hit it. Right and left.

"So I'm going to have him back in the lineup on Friday. I want him to know that I have confidence in him. But I thought some other guys played well, and it was really good to see Chris Lanzilli have three pretty good games at the plate. He was a definite threat, whether he was playing outfield or DH."

Van Horn tinkered with the batting order all three games outside of leaving freshman Peyton Stovall at leadoff and sophomore Cayden Wallace batting second.

Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette have not announced their pitching plans. If each club sticks with its rotation from last weekend, the Razorbacks would see Indiana 6-5 right-hander John-Biagio Modugno (0-1, 15.00 ERA) in the opener, Stanford 6-4 lefty Quinn Matthews (0-1, 9.00) in Game 2, and Ragin' Cajuns 6-4 right-hander Jeff Wilson (0-0, 6.23) in Game 3.