Hot Springs, 1913: "This is where we spend two hours every day eating popcorn to make us thirsty so we can drink more. ... They have music in the afternoon, I take my crocheting." So said Carrie on a card of the DeSoto Spring building. By the 1920s, a second story had been added and it became home to the Mountain Valley Water Company — and remains so today.

