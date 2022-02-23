Armed tot leads to abuse charge

A man faces a felony child abuse charge after authorities say a 4-year-old boy fired at police because his father had told him to shoot the officers during an incident at a Utah McDonald's.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera told KTVX she's never seen anything like a 4-year-old shooting at law enforcement and that it is evidence that "the campaign against police" has gotten out of hand.

"Every officer that's here today just can't believe it," Rivera told the station. "We're beyond belief."

Aside from the intervening officer, no one was hurt. Sadaat Johnson, 27, was arrested during the Monday afternoon incident and charged with felony child abuse and the threatening use of a dangerous weapon.

Johnson is locked up in the Salt Lake County jail, according to sheriff's records. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Around 1:30 p.m., Johnson went through a McDonald's drive-thru in Midvale, Utah, with two children: the 4-year-old and his 3-year-old sibling, the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake told The Washington Post in a statement.

After McDonald's workers gave him the wrong order, Johnson allegedly flashed a gun. Employees asked him to drive to the front of the restaurant while they fixed his order, the statement said. Instead, they called the police.

After arriving at the McDonald's, officers ordered Johnson to get out of his car, according to the statement. When he didn't obey, police said, they opened one of the car doors and dragged him out.

As they did, one of the officers turned toward the car and saw a gun pointing out of the back window, police said. That officer alerted the others that he'd seen a firearm while knocking it to the side as it went off. The bullet grazed that officer, causing a minor injury, and then shot upward, lodging in the awning above the drive-thru window.

Officers arresting Johnson at first didn't know the shooter was a child and could have easily returned fire, Rivera told KUTV. But the officer who sent the bullet off target yelled out "Kid!" to the others as soon as he saw the young face in the back seat, Unified police said in the statement.

Officers did not fire any shots in return.

Rivera praised the officer who sent the bullet away from his peers and then let everyone know the gunman wasn't a man at all.

"He's a hero in my mind," Rivera told KUTV. "He saved a life today."

Rivera told the station that her investigators believe Johnson told his son to shoot the officers.

"This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community," the sheriff said in a statement. "To have an adult think it is OK to encourage a 4-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten. This needs to stop."

After the shooting, state social workers took custody of both children, Unified police told The Post.