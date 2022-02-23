Bollinger files for reelection to Benton County Quorum Court

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger filed for reelection Tuesday.

Bollinger of Bella Vista is finishing his first term as justice of the peace for District 7.

There are 15 seats on the Quorum Court, all held by Republicans.

Bollinger, 38, has lived in Northwest Arkansas for over 36 years. He owns an information technology business and is active in volunteering in his community, according to a news release.

Bollinger is running for reelection because during his first term it became clear that now, more than ever, principled conservative voices in government whose top priority is to fight for "We the People" are needed, according to the release.

During his first term, Bollinger proposed a small-business grant program to assist Benton County businesses affected by the covid-19 pandemic. He also worked to protect Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies while also offering transparency by sponsoring legislation to purchase body and dash cameras.

Bollinger wants to continue working to lower tax rates, cut government spending and regulations and combat inflation that is hurting Benton County residents, according to the release.

The filing period started Tuesday and ends March 1. The primary election will be held May 24, and the general election will be Nov. 8.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.