Broadcaster Tegna sold in $5.4 billion deal

Standard General to buy broadcaster Tegna for $5.4 billion

Standard General agreed to acquire Tegna for $5.4 billion, consummating a yearslong takeover saga for the television broadcaster, which owns 64 news stations in the U.S., including KTHV in Little Rock and KFSM in Fort Smith.

The investment firm agreed to pay $24 a share in cash, 39% above Tegna's Sept. 14 closing price, before media accounts about a possible sale. The deal is expected to close in the second half, according to a statement Tuesday that confirmed a Bloomberg News report. The companies valued the deal at about $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

"We believe Tegna has a strong foundation and exciting prospects for continued growth as a result of the stewardship of the Board and the current management team," Soo Kim, founding partner at Standard General, said n a statement.

In a nod to potential antitrust scrutiny of the purchase, the buyers agreed to pay more if the closing takes longer than expected. The price increases incrementally from 5 cents a share per month after the first nine months, to 12.5 cents in the 14th and 15th months.

Apollo Global Management will receive securities in Tegna and won't have voting rights.

New York-based Standard General, which was founded in 2007 by Soo Kim, primarily manages event-driven funds but it has made acquisitions. In 2015, it bought more than 1,740 Radio Shack stores through General Wireless, as well the Radio Shack brand in auction related to its bankruptcy. After the close of the Tegna transaction, Kim will serve as chairman and Deb McDermott, who runs Standard Media, will become CEO.