Burma protesters mark year since national strike

BANGKOK -- Opponents of military rule gathered Tuesday for protests in Burma, defying threats by the authorities to arrest anyone joining demonstrations against the army's takeover a year ago.

The protests Tuesday marked the anniversary of last year's "Five-Twos Revolution," a nationwide general strike against army rule just weeks after the military seized power.

Activists often call for actions -- usually dubbed strikes -- on significant occasions or anniversaries, and opposition activists had designated Tuesday's protest "222222" or "Six-Twos," derived from the digits in the date.

Protesters in Rangoon held banners with slogans such as "Gathering together again for the Six-Twos Revolution" and "Revolt in the countryside, defiance in the cities," referring to the armed resistance carried on against the odds in rural areas, and the marches and other actions in urban areas.

The military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won the 2020 general election by a landslide and was about to begin a second term in office. Nonviolent protests were met with lethal force by the authorities, escalating the crisis into violence that now includes armed resistance in many parts of the country.

More than 1,560 civilians have been killed and thousands of others arrested by the security forces, according to a detailed tally compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organization founded in 2000 to track political repression in Burma.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Tuesday's strike was designed to encourage public involvement with minimal risk of confrontations with security forces, said Phaung Yoe, a leader of the Labor Alliance group and the General Strike Coordination Body.

"Today's strike is a powerful medicine for all the young people on the ground, the militants in the jungle, and all the Civil Disobedience Movement staff. Those in the prisons also know that the people are on their side and aim to continue to overcome difficulties," Phaung Yoe said.

A woman in the city of Monywa in Sagaing region was injured as she tried to escape from the security forces, said Arkuu, a leader of the Monywa People's Strike Steering Committee. He said the woman, who was handing out leaflets with a companion, did not go to a hospital for treatment of her injuries because she feared arrest.

Security forces also cracked down on other people who were not actively protesting, according to Chindwin Yoma Media covering the northwest. It said at least 16 people in Monywa, where opposition to the military is strong, were arrested Tuesday, most of them business owners accused of supporting the resistance movement.

Meanwhile, an independent human rights expert working with the United Nations is criticizing China and Russia for reportedly supplying weapons used by Burma's military against civilians since it seized power last year.

Tom Andrews, a special rapporteur working with the U.N. human rights office, urged countries to halt such sales. He also called on the U.N. Security Council, where China and Russia are permanent members, to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a possible ban on sales of arms used by Burma's military against civilians.

"The people of Myanmar are imploring the U.N. to act," Andrews said in a statement Tuesday. "They deserve an up-or-down vote on a Security Council resolution that will stop the sale of weapons being used to kill them."

Andrews' research described several categories of weapons transfers, with the ones he identified "most problematically" coming from China, Russia and Serbia, because they have been sent since 2018 and continued after the military's takeover last year.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Peck and staff members of The Associated Press.