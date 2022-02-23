Capitol & Scott: Arkansas’ public defenders strain under caseloads

The pandemic placed huge burdens on the legal system in Arkansas as courtrooms were forced to close during the worst surges of covid-19. As a result, public defenders – state-appointed attorneys who represent individuals who cannot afford lawyers –- are facing an unprecedented backlog of cases.

From Fayetteville to Forrest City, public defenders say they are reaching a breaking point under the weight of hundreds of clients they are trying to represent. Many are leaving the field altogether, opting to work in the private sector with less stress and more money.

For the individuals who rely on these lawyers for their defense, there is concern that they are not receiving adequate representation because of the overburdened system.

Meanwhile, county budgets are being stretched as local officials siphon funds from annual budgets to help pay for part-time staff and other resources public defenders need to try to make it dent in the backlog.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette investigative journalist Will Langhorne recently reported on the overwhelmed public defender system in Arkansas. He discusses his findings on the latest episode of Capitol & Scott.

Let us know what you think and what ideas you may have for future episodes.