Cole’s shot, defense lift UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. -- R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.

Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch three-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.

Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without Coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova (21-7, 14-4), which had won five in a row and eight of nine.

Villanova had a four-point lead and the ball with 35 seconds remaining. But then Caleb Daniels missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Wildcats, the best free-throw shooting team in the country, and Villanova was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.

UConn led by one at halftime and seven early in the second half. But the Huskies could not shake the Wildcats.

A three-pointer from Gillespie gave Villanova its first lead of the final 20 minutes at 56-54, and the teams went back and forth over the final eight minutes.

The Wildcats led by four before Polley's third three-pointer of the half with 21 seconds left brought the Huskies within 69-68. Cole then tied up Gillespie in the backcourt to force a turnover, setting up the winning play.

Hurley was tossed from the game after receiving back-to-back technical fouls with just under five minutes to go in the first half.

He picked up his first for slamming his fist on the scorers' table protesting the lack of a call on what he thought was a Villanova foul. He was tossed from the game seconds later by referee James Breeding after turning to the crowd and waving his arms in the air, imploring fans to get loud.

In other top 25 games Tuesday night, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and Christian Bruan added 20 to lead No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) to a 102-83 victory over Kansas State (14-12, 6-8). ... Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and ninth-ranked Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a 66-42 victory over Oklahoma. The Red Raiders have won their past four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9. Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11), who have lost four straight since that win over Texas Tech. ... Kennedy Chandler had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists without a turnover. to lead No. 17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) to an 80-61 victory over Missouri (10-18, 4-11). Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 three-pointers and scored 14 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 16 points. ... Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60. Kris Murray, Keegan's twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) claimed their third consecutive win over the struggling Spartans (18-9, 9-7). ... Jahvion Quinerly scored 19 points and No. 24 Alabama (17-10, 7-7 SEC) overcame a five-point halftime deficit and held off a late charge by Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8) to win 74-72. Vandy's Scottie Pippen Jr. led all scroers with 26 points.

SEC men

In another SEC game Tuesday night, Quenton Jackson tied a career-high with 31 points, Henry Coleman III added 15 points, and the duo combined to make 17 of 17 shots as Texas A&M (17-11, 6-9 SEC) beat Georgia (6-22, 1-14) 91-77.